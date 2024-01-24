Halle Berry's sci-fi film, The Mothership, has been scrapped by Netflix despite being filmed.

Netflix has made a shocking decision on a new Halle Berry-led sci-fi film.

Throwing it all away

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Netflix is scrapping The Mothership, a new sci-fi film with Berry.

Scrapping a film is one thing, scrapping a completed film is another. Sneider added that The Mothership had already completed filming before this decision was made. The streaming service is not planning on releasing the film.

According to Sneider, The Mothership was a “work in progress,” though. The film allegedly needed “significant reshoots” that would have ran up the film's tab along with being nearly impossible logistically. Its cast is full of young actors who have aged in the past couple of years since filming wrapped. That wasn't the only reason for the cancellation, but the film's post-production delays certainly didn't help.

The film was written and directed by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies). Berry led the cast along with Molly Parker, Sydney Lemmon, Omari Hardwick, Paul Guilfoyle, and John Ortiz.

In 2020, Berry starred in Bruised for Netflix. She starred and directed the film, which was her directorial debut. One of her other upcoming projects, The Union, is also set to release on the streaming service. Mark Wahlberg and J.K. Simmons also star in the film.

Halle Berry is an award-winning actress. She won her lone Oscar in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball. Throughout her career, Berry has also taken home Golden Globes, SAG awards, and Emmys.

Outside of Monster's Ball, Berry is known for her performances in the X-Men film series as Storm, Die Another Day, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.