Audiences get a taste of awaits Axel Foley's return to Beverly Hills thanks to new details from Netflix about Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

As Eddie Murphy's comeback continues across the movie and TV screen, Netflix has provided new details into what his latest trip to Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has in store alongside a new poster teasing the cop's own return.

The latest update about the film comes in its official plot synopsis, which Netflix released online Wednesday to give audience a taste of Axel Foley's return and who else viewers can expect to see, according to JoBlo. Foley is set to return to Beverly Hills after his estranged-daughter's life is threatened, forcing him to team up with her ex-boyfriend and police detective, portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, along with reuniting Foley with his old partners portrayed by Judge Reinhold and John Ashton.

Alongside the plot synopsis, Netflix also released a teaser poster of just Foley's worn, beat-up badge with a picture of the detective from 1994's Beverly Hills Cop 3.

BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F is coming to Netflix in Summer 2024! pic.twitter.com/KNaUVNzy3A — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 13, 2023

The update comes days after the first official image of Murphy back in action as the Detroit cop was released online, sporting his signature Detroit Lions letterman jacket. It also hinted at some of the trouble Foley is going to get in over the course of the film as he is stopped by two Beverly Hills police officers while exiting a small, overturned vehicle.

It remains to be seen how successful the new film will be when it releases, though recent history is on Murphy's side. Like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Murphy returned to another beloved character in King Akeem Joffer for Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime. The sequel to 1988's Coming to America was a massive hit on Amazon Prime Video when it released in March 2021, topping the Nielsen charts for total minutes watched over its opening weekend.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is scheduled to release on Netflix in Summer 2024.