Squid Game: The Challenge, the game based on the popular Squid Game series, was renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The news comes ahead of the game show's finale based on the popular series that hit Netflix in September of 2021. According to Variety, the news of the 2nd season was announced Wednesday morning.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of Nonfictions Series, said, “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix.”

“We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series,” he added.

The release strategy for the game is rather unique. Netflix dropped the first five episodes on November 22 and then episodes six through nine on November 29, Deadline confirms. Its finale is December 6 at 9 PM EST.

It's an ambitious game show, with 456 competitors going through a range of challenges, similar to the one in the Korean-based series.

Red Light, Green Light, was the first game of Season One, where over 250 contestants were eliminated. Other games included the Dalgona candy game, where you had to cut a cookie into a particular shape without breaking it. Also, there was battleship, marbles, and a glass bridge. Plus, they added some internal challenges throughout.

The game had a bit of controversy, with some contestants threatening legal action due to injuries and cold.

Along with the new season of Squid Game: The Challenge, there is a 2nd season of Squid Game series on the way. Also, a video game and Squid Game experience is opening up in L.A.