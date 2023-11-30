A contestant opened up recently about Squid Game: The Challenge and how no lip balm was provided so condoms were used instead.

A contestant recently spoke about the disgusting conditions of being on the show Squid Game: The Challenge. Most of it involved a substitution for lip balm — condoms.

All of this happened while the cameras were off, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Squid Game: The Challenge lacked some essential lip balm

According to ET, after players arrived at the dorm, they were given a small bag of toiletries. This included toothpaste, a toothbrush, and hand sanitizer. One thing that wasn't included was lip balm, which a lot of people tend to use.

Not having balm had a bad effect on some contestants, and they resorted to condoms for lip lubrication.

Players for the ‘SQUID GAME’ needed chapstick in the dorm so badly that they ended up using lubricated condoms on their lips during filming. Producers eventually gave them real lip balm tins. (Source: https://t.co/xk1SOPuwvj) pic.twitter.com/DdFZLWgJva — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 30, 2023

This was all revealed when ET talked with contestant 301, named Trey Plutnicki. He stated, “I'm going to confirm this: Yeah, that's 100 percent real.”

In regards to whether the condoms worked or not, the player said, “When people tried it, and they kept trying it, and it didn't work, and I was like, ‘Obviously!'”

Eventually, the production staff did supply lip balm, and the use of condoms stopped. Still, it's probably an experience they'd prefer not to remember.

As for Plutnicki, he wanted to keep his balm as a memento from the show, but that proved difficult.

“I gave my chapstick to someone last minute because I accidently kept it in my pocket during Glass Bridge,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Can you please give this back to me? It has my number on it.'”

Apparently, it wasn't going to happen due to him being eliminated.

“And they were like, ‘I will not see you again if you don't make it over that bridge.' I was like, ‘Great. Killer. Awesome encouragement,'” he added.

Squid Game: The Challenge is streaming on Netflix. The 2nd part of the competition is available on December 6.