Anyone who has thought about competing in Squid Game is about to get their wish thanks to a new experience, courtesy of Netflix, that will be opening soon in Los Angeles, California.

In a new Tudum post, via the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has announced its plans to open an “immersive experience” based on the hit Korean series for anyone willing to pay and venture to Los Angeles in December. The experience, titled “Squid Game: The Trial,” will operate out of the Television City complex starting on December 6, with tickets for it going on sale on October 11 and starting at $39. It will run from Wednesday to Sunday for the weeks it is open, though an end date for the experience has not been set as of this writing.

It appears Netflix is planning to go all out for this experience as well, with a combination of “high-intensity competitions” for guests to compete in, without the risk of death of course. The masked “Front Man,” who serves as the series' main villain, will be there to greet people as they enter Television City to participate in the experience. Guests will also be able to enjoy a “Night Market” with Squid Game-inspired food, drinks, and store.

Netflix's past experiences

Netflix has previously run similar “experiences” for other series such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things, capitalizing on the popularity of said series. Stranger Things, in particular, has become a regular staple of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with mazes pulling from across the series' four seasons.

In the case of Squid Game, though, Netflix is far from the first to run some kind of experience inspired by the show. One of the most famous following the series' Netflix premiere was held by YouTuber and influencer James ‘Mr. Beast' Donaldson in November 2021 and featured 456 contestants competing for $456,000.