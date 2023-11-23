The new Netflix game show Squid Game: The Challenge may have some potential lawsuits heading their way after contestant injuries.

The new Squid Game: The Challenge has some potential lawsuits heading their way after some unfortunate claims from contestants.

Netflix's new gameshow based on the hit Squid Games apparently took a turn for the worse regarding the health and livelihood of some participants, according to Deadline.

Squid Game: The Challenge's potential lawsuits

Some people on the show did not have the best time. The allegations claim many of the issues stemmed from a certain game, Red Light, Green Light.

The opening challenge involved players remaining motionless during a red light and being able to move during a green light — via the voice of a gigantic robot girl doll.

Out of 456 players of the game, three required medical attention, Netflix confirmed.

The health issues stemmed from having to stay motionless for long periods during the shoot. Plus, this was during a cold snap in Britain, where it was filmed.

“We recognize people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners,” said Daniel Slade, Express Solicitors CEO. “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun, and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

As for Squid Game: The Challenge addressing the issue, a spokesperson said, “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming on Netflix.