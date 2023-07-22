The Dutch and the Portuguese lock horn at the Forsyth Barr Stadium! Check out our Women's World Cup series with this Netherlands-Portugal odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Considered the ninth-best team in the June FIFA rankings, the Lionesses are looking to hoist the World Cup after finishing as runners-up in the 2019 edition. The Oranje reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 UEFA European Women's Championship.

A Selecção das Quinas is currently the 21st-best team in the recent FIFA rankings. Historically called one of the weakest in Western Europe since its formation, the Portuguese have made major strides ever since. After bouts with the UEFA Women's Euro, the Summer Olympics, and the Algarve Cup, Portugal makes its debut in the Women's World Cup.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Netherlands-Portugal Odds

Netherlands: -220

Portugal: +500

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How To Watch Netherlands vs. Portugal

TV: RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, FIFA+, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT

Why Netherlands Will Beat Portugal

The Netherlands are participating in the group stage of the World Cup for only the third time in history, with their most recent attempt in 2019 resulting in a runners-up position against the USA. During the 2019 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands won six out of seven games, scoring 11 goals and conceding five.

Despite only being their third appearance in the Women's World Cup, the Netherlands has already achieved significant success, reaching the final in the last edition in France where they lost 2-0 to the United States. In their debut in 2015, they could not progress beyond the round of 16. With their experience on the grand stage and having been crowned European champions in 2017, the Netherlands knows how to perform at this level.

To warm up for the World Cup, the Netherlands achieved an impressive 5-0 victory over Belgium. In their last seven games across all competitions, the Netherlands has won five matches, managing four clean sheets. Moreover, the Orankje has exerted dominance over Portugal is evident as they have outscored them 23-9 in their previous eight meetings, making them the favorites in their upcoming match. The Netherlands has emerged victorious in seven matches, with Portugal securing only one win.

However, some challenges lie ahead, as they will miss their star player Vivianne Miedema due to an ACL injury, and they are led by a new manager, Andries Jonker. The Dutch team possesses standout players, including Lieke Martens, an attacker for Paris Saint-Germain, with 59 goals in 145 appearances for the national team. Another key player is Sherida Spitse, a midfielder for Ajax, who has scored 44 goals in 216 games for the Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn, Katja Snoeijs, Jill Roord, Daniëlle van de Donk, and Stefanie van der Gragt are the other big names for the Dutch squad.

Why Portugal Will Beat Netherlands

Portugal's women's national team is making its historic debut in the Women's World Cup, marking a significant moment for women's football in the country. Despite being newcomers, the Portuguese team approaches the tournament with a positive outlook, having previously participated in the last two editions of the Women's Euro, an unprecedented achievement for them.

Portugal earned their place in the group stage by securing a 2-1 win over Cameroon Women in the inter-continental playoffs final in February. Diana Gomes, a defender, opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and Carole Costa, another defender, scored the winning goal in injury time from the penalty spot. In their final warm-up match earlier this month, Portugal defeated Ukraine 2-0. Previously, Portugal had only participated in two women's international tournaments, the European Championships in 2017 and 2022, where they were eliminated in the group stage on both occasions.

Recent form has been positive for Portugal, with just one defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions. Their only victory against the 2017 European champions came during the 2003 World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their last two games in all competitions and are eager to make a strong impression in their first World Cup match. Out of their last 10 internationals across all tournaments, Portugal has won seven, drawn two, and suffered one defeat.

Head coach Francisco Neto, who has been in charge since 2014, has played a crucial role in Portugal's transformation from a team that had never participated in major international competitions to one that has now featured in two EUROs and is making its debut at the World Cup. The nation holds certain expectations for the team, despite being newcomers, due to their significant progress in the last decade.

Among Portugal's standout players, Carolina Mendes, a forward for Braga, deserves mention, having already scored 23 goals in 113 matches for the national team, making her a crucial asset in their quest for victories. Additionally, Diana Silva, a forward for Sporting, shines with 20 goals in 93 matches for the team. Ana Borges, Jéssica Silva, Dolores Silva, and Carole Costa are also the other big-time performers for the Portuguese squad.

Final Netherlands-Portugal Prediction & Pick

The Dutch's good record against the Portuguese should continue as they head on to their ninth faceoff. Expect the Lionesses to blast lots of goals in the frail Selecção defense.

Final Netherlands-Portugal Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-146)