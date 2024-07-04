The European quarterfinals are here. The Netherlands will battle Turkey on Saturday in Germany, and the winner will advance to the semifinals. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make a Netherlands-Turkey prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Netherlands defeated Romania 3-0 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Things started well in the 20th minute when Cody Gakpo came off a beautiful pass from Xavi Simons and kicked the ball in to make it 1-0. Then, it was 1-0 until the 83rd minute when Gakpo set up Donyell Malen, who connected with a great shot to give the Dutch a 2-0 advantage. Malen was not done, as he found the back of the net again in the 90th minute to finish the scoring.

Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. The game started off hot when Merik Demiral struck first, giving Turkey the lead in the first minute. Next, Demiral struck again in the 59th minute on a beautiful header off a pass from Arda Guler to give Turkey a 2-0 advantage. Michael Gregoritsch helped keep the Austrians in the match when he came off a great player from Stefan Posch to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 66th minute.

The 90th minute saw some excitement for both squads. First, the Netherlands almost went up 3-1 when Baris Yilmaz's shot was saved by Patrick Penz. The Austrians had a chance in the final closing seconds, but Mert Gunok made a ridiculous save on a shot by Christoph Baumgartner, ultimately giving Turkey the win.

The two countries have played in 14 matches in total, with the Netherlands winning six, Turkey winning four, and the other four resulting in a draw. Recently, the Netherlands destroyed Turkey 6-1 in a FIFA World Cup preliminary battle in 2021.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: Netherlands-Turkey Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Netherlands to Qualify: -375

Turkey to Qualify: +285

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Netherlands 3-Way Moneyline: -170

Turkey 3-Way Moneyline: +500

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -130

Under 2.5 goals: +108

Why The Netherlands Will Win

The Netherlands have some scoring, and the forwards lead the way. First, there is Memphis, the only one who did not score, tallying four shots and 27 passes. Simons finished with one assist, one shot on goal, and 32 passes. Meanwhile, Gakpo finished with one goal and one assist, including three shots on goal. Malen finished with two goals with two shots and 17 passes.

Tijani Reijinders led the midfielders with three shots and 73 passes. Likewise, Jerdy Schouten added 53 passes. The Dutch finished with an 89-percent passing success rate and a 61-percent possession rate. Amazingly, the midfielders helped produce 13 corner kicks.

But the defense was also solid. Virgil Van Dijk had one shot, six tackles, and 11 clears, while Stefan De Vrij had 10 tackles, five clears, and eight interceptions. Likewise, Denzel Dyumfries was explosive, with 17 tackles, four clears, and two interceptions. The defenders made life easy for Bart Verbruggen, who had one save. Overall, the defense had a 54-percent tackle rate.

The Netherlands will win this matchup because Gakpo, Simons, and Malen all produce. Then, the defense must continue to be elite.

Why Turkey Will Win

The forwards did some work, but none scored a goal. Instead, Guler provided an assist with a shot and 30 passes. Yilmaz finished with one shot on goal and 17 passes. Additionally, Kenan Yildiz had 20 passes.

The midfielders were efficient in getting the ball around. First, Kaan Ayhan produced 29 passes. Orkun Kokcu had 51 passes. Overall, Turkey had an 81 percent passing rate but just a 41 percent possession rate.

The defenders were the stars of the show against Austria. Amazingly, Demiral scored two goals on offense and produced 12 tackles, 14 clears, and six interceptions on defense. Ferdi Kadioglu had 12 tackles, one clear, and one interception. Meanwhile, Abdulkerim Bardakci had five tackles, 11 clears, and six interceptions. The defense finished with a 53-percent tackle success rate. Ultimately, the defenders helped goalkeeper Gunok, who finished with four saves and one goal conceded.

Turkey will win this match if the forwards and midfielders can step up and set up some scoring chances. Then, the defense must avoid allowing the Dutch to cross through and also maintain possession.

Final Netherlands-Turkey Prediction & Pick

The Netherlands dominated the Romanians in the Round of 16. Conversely, Turkey barely escaped Austria, having to thank their goalkeeper for keeping them alive with a brilliant save. This looks like a recipe for disaster for Turkey unless it plays the game of its life. Yet, the Netherlands looks like a much stronger squad on paper. We expect that to play out. Moreover, we expect the Netherlands to show why it is so dominant in a big win over Turkey to advance to the semifinals.

Final Netherlands-Turkey Prediction & Pick: Netherlands to Qualify (-375)