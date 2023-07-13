The Brooklyn Nets made the major decision to move on from the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving duo this season. When they initially paired the two stars, they had championship aspirations. But injuries and off the court issues derailed that dream and the Nets decided it was time to change course. In the Durant trade in particular, the Nets acquisition of Cam Johnson from the Phoenix Suns was going to shape how their NBA free agency turned out. The Nets were able to re-sign Johnson and along with their other free agency moves of Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV, the Nets receive fairly high NBA free agency grades.

Cam Johnson – A

When the Nets moved on from Durant and Irving, one of the major pieces the received in return was Cam Johnson from the Suns. Johnson had established himself as one of the Suns top players. When he entered the NBA Draft, the main knock on Johnson was that he was too old to have any real ceiling. He proved that to be false and his second half of the season with the Nets was evidence of that.

Johnson was set to hit restricted free agency for the Nets this offseason but they never let it get to where another team presented an offer sheet. The contract the Nets rolled out for Johnson is the market these days for capable shooters with a little scoring streak. If they did not pay him, another team would have and they would have lost a key player for nothing. Johnson had a breakout postseason with the Nets to the tune of 18.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line. He is part of the Nets future indeed.

Dennis Smith Jr. – A

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coming into NBA free agency, the Nets needed a backup point guard and they managed to sign one of the better, more underrated options available in Dennis Smith Jr. Following an injury during the 2021-22 season, Smith found himself on the verge of being out of the NBA. He was contemplating a career change to the NFL when he joined the Charlotte Hornets for training camp. That ended up being the move that revitalize his NBA career.

In 54 games, Smith was a capable backup point guard for the Hornets. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 assists. With the Nets, he's going to be asked to help steady the second unit and keep the ball moving which is what he showed he can do with the Hornets. He can get his shot too if needed. With the Nets looking to compete and stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, the Smith signing earns the Nets high grades in free agency.

Lonnie Walker IV – B

With the status of Ben Simmons still uncertain, having key depth on the wings is important for the Nets. Like Smith, the free agency signing of Lonnie Walker IV has the potential to be another strong under the radar move. After four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Walker had a change of scenery last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He found himself in and out of the rotation before finally earning consistent minutes in the playoffs.

Walker shot 38.2 percent from the three-point line in the playoffs and that's what the Nets will need out of him. That and for him to be a capable defensive player. He can play either wing position and he's still only 24-years-old. He's athletic too and perfect for an up-tempo offensive attack. He isn't a flashy free agency signing, but solid and for that the Nets also earn a a high grade.