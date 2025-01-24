The Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat on Saturday at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell are questionable on the team's injury report. Simmons is dealing with an illness, while Russell is listed due to personal reasons.

Here's everything we know about both players' statuses vs. the Heat.

Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell injury status for Nets-Heat

Simmons has struggled to stay on the floor of late. He's sat out the Nets' last three games due to an illness and has missed seven of their last 12. A questionable tag indicates the three-time All-Star is trending in the right direction.

Simmons has seen an expanded workload in recent weeks after taking over for Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard. Over his last 11 appearances, he's averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game, the third-most on the team.

Russell has also struggled to stay on the floor. The veteran point guard has missed six of the Nets' 13 games since joining the team in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been effective when available, averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 assists per game on 40/37/96 shooting splits.

Brooklyn has been competitive during Russell's minutes. The 28-year-old has posted a -0.6 box plus-minus since joining Brooklyn, the team's best mark among players averaging over 20 minutes per night.

Cam Johnson will remain sidelined for the Heat matchup. He missed Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns after aggravating an ankle injury during Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the team will reevaluate the veteran wing next week.

Ziaire Williams is probable after missing Brooklyn's last two games due to an ankle sprain.

The Nets have lost 10 of their last 11 games as they ankle for a top pick in next June's draft. Meanwhile, the Heat have lost five of their last six. Jimmy Butler will miss Saturday's matchup while serving a two-game suspension.