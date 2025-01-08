The Brooklyn Nets will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons is questionable on the team's injury report due to lower back injury management.

Here's everything we know about Simmons' injury and playing status vs. the Pistons.

Ben Simmons injury status for Nets-Pistons

Simmons was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers due to calf soreness. He was then listed as questionable for Monday's loss to the Indiana Pacers due to calf soreness/lower back injury management before being ruled out. The 28-year-old's calf issue appears to have resolved itself, although he carries another questionable tag entering Wednesday's matchup due to his lower back ailment.

The last two games marked Simmons' first multi-game absence of the season. After his last two seasons were cut short by back injuries, Brooklyn has carefully managed the three-time All-Star's load this year. Yet, Simmons' numbers have continued to trend down, as he's averaged 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists while attempting a career-low 4.9 field goals and 0.8 free-throws per game.

The Nets have been decimated by injuries over the last week, with Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain) set to miss extended periods. D'Angelo Russell also exited Saturday's 76ers loss with a right shin contusion and missed Monday's Pacers loss alongside Simmons. Brooklyn ruled out the recent trade acquisition for Wednesday's game.

Trendon Watford has also been sidelined for the last 10 games due to a left hamstring strain. He will be reevaluated on Saturday.

The Nets have averaged 96.5 points and 18.0 turnovers on 42/32/63 shooting splits over the last two games. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin have seen their workloads increase amidst the team's extensive list of injuries.

Brooklyn has lost five of its last six games entering Wednesday's Pistons matchup.