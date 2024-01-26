Jacque Vaughn is feeling confident that Ben Simmons will soon make his return to the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are optimistic that Ben Simmons, who has been sidelined for nearly three months by a back injury, will return to the lineup next week, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn. Simmons will practice with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate in Long Island on Saturday.

“He will play Saturday hopefully with Long Island. That’ll be another step forward to get some more lively bodies around him and then see what that looks like,” Vaughn said. “If we continue to have no setbacks, which has been the case so far, hopefully we do see him next week.”

Vaughn's update comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is optimism that Simmons could return as soon as Monday vs. the Utah Jazz.

The three-time All-Star has missed Brooklyn's last 36 games due to a nerve impingement in his surgically repaired back. Simmons appeared in six games before the injury, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

While Simmons' return could offer a boost amid Brooklyn's recent struggles, he has not been able to stay on the floor for an extended period over his last three seasons. The Aussie has appeared in 48 of 207 possible games during that span.

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury and mental health issues, Simmons had surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason. He appeared in 42 games last season before being shut down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back. Despite a seven-month rehab process, he was sidelined by the current impingement, which is in the lower left side of his back, just two weeks into the season.

The Nets have been searching for ball-handling and point-of-attack defense during a 4-16 stretch that has plummeted them to 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn ranks 25th in offense and 21st in defense during that span while posting the league's third-worst effective field goal percentage.