Returning to a former team as an opponent often leaves a variety of feelings. While that's true for Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, the majority of his emotions circled back to being thankful. He spoke to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports during Wednesday's morning shootaround and described his genuine thoughts about being back in Phoenix once again.



“It’s cool. Honestly, I’m just happy to be able to have another opportunity to play basketball tonight. But it’s nice to be able to sleep in your bed, see the dog, and stuff like that. It's definitely nice.”



Johnson was drafted by the Suns in 2019, after acquiring him in a draft day trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. As an older forward, he brought a plethora of experience he garnered in his North Carolina basketball days. His final year with the Tar Heels made him an attractive target for many teams.

He led the ACC with a 45.7% three-point percentage. Once Johnson landed in Phoenix, he was an immediate play for a young Suns squad. Johnson wasn't a prolific scorer but could shoot the lights out of the ball.



During the Suns' finals run, he was instrumental in getting there. Not to mention, he dunked on PJ Tucker in one of the more impressive dunks in Finals history. The following season, he took a major step up in his game. Johnson was third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting and averaged 12.2 points in 66 games.

Cam Johnson has elevated his career since being with the Nets

While Johnson was a part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, he's elevated his game into that prolific scorer. This season, he's been one of the top options on a young Nets team. So far, he's averaging a career-high 43.1% from three, in addition to 18.3 points per game. Although he's on the other side of the United States, Johnson circled when Brooklyn was scheduled to play Phoenix. Despite only playing in the Valley of the Sun once a season, he relishes the opportunity every chance he gets.



“I really love this arena, the energy that these fans bring,” Johnson said. “Had some pretty cool moments here over the years. So being back here, that familiarity.”



A game-winner, his game evolving, and being a part of the Valley Boys trend were only some of the highlights of Johnson's tenure with the Suns. Since he's been in Brooklyn, he's on his second head coach Jordi Fernandez. The first-year Nets head coach spoke to reporters pregame about how he's seen Johnson's game evolve since taking over.



“He does his job… that's the most important thing,” Fernandez said. “He's not just a shooter, you can give him the ball and he'll make the right play. Defensively, he's been doing everything we've been asking him to do. We're very, very happy he's with us.”



With the Nets rumored to blow up their roster, Johnson has been at the head of potential trade talks. The 28-year-old sharpshooting wing has expanded his game to a significant degree. On a depleted Nets team, he's had a legitimate opportunity to be a top scorer. For example, he scored in double digits in four of the last five games. Also, in two of those games, he had 30+ points. In Monday's contest against the Golden State Warriors, Johnson sprained his ankle only 14 minutes into the game



Regardless, Johnson will be remembered in Phoenix for all the right reasons and the rest of his career. He was a part of rebuilding the Suns' culture and one of the key young pieces rallying the city after years of disappointment.