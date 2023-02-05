Cam Thomas made his game do the talking. Now, he’s putting head coach Jacque Vaughn and the Brooklyn Nets on notice.

In his postgame presser after leading the Nets to the 125-123 comeback win, Thomas made it clear to his head coach and the franchise that they can rely on him to win games. He certainly showed that as he exploded for 44 points on 16-of-23 shooting, helping Brooklyn erase a 23-point deficit to take the victory.

Thomas emphasized that he’s ready to do whatever Vaughn and the Nets ask him to, and he vowed that what he did on Saturday night is something he can achieve on a daily basis if given the chance.

“Whatever my team needs me to do to win, that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m not just gonna do anything just to get praise from the media, because I don’t really care. I’m trying to help my team win. So I could always do the stuff you saw tonight,” Thomas said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Cam Thomas has always been considered one of the best scorers from his draft class, but unfortunately, he isn’t getting a lot of playing time. The only reason he saw increased minutes in recent games is because of Kevin Durant’s injury absence and Kyrie Irving’s trade drama.

Following that breakout performance, though, the Nets should at least explore giving Thomas a bigger role or more chance to lead the offense. If he can become a scoring threat for Brooklyn, then the potential loss of Irving might not hurt a lot.