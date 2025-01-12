Brooklyn Nets fans may be frustrated with the team's lack of immediate success but general manager Sean Marks is looking toward the future. Amid the team's rough patch of ongoing losses, Marks addressed his lack of recent success and tanking rumors.

As most general managers do during periods of adversity, Marks said that he is working on building “sustainable success.” However, unlike many other executives, he openly admitted that Brooklyn is not as concerned with immediate results in the win column.

“We're building this, and we're building this for hopefully sustainable success,” Marks told the New York Post. “That's what we want… We're going to have to be systematic with some of the decisions we make. They may not always be in line with winning the next game or putting the most talent out there.”

Currently in the midst of a six-game West Coast road trip, the Nets are riding a four-game losing streak and are just 2-8 in their last 10 games, including a rough 1-7 stretch in the past eight outings.

Amid the losses, Brooklyn is still adjusting to its recent roster changes. On Dec. 29, the team re-acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers and is adjusting to his fit in Jodi Fernandez's offense. At the same time, leading scorer Cam Johnson, who continues to be at the center of trade rumors, has been out with an ankle injury.

Nets GM Sean Marks continues lengthy rebuild process

The Nets have technically been rebuilding since the 2022-2023 trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Since then, they went just 32-50 in 2023-2024 and are on track for another losing season in 2024-2025. Tanking rumors intensified once the team dealt veteran point guard Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline.

The rebuild continues to get delayed without Marks confirming a decided direction. After trading away Durant and Irving, Mikal Bridges emerged as a budding star, only to be sent to the New York Knicks during the 2024 offseason.

On the bright side, Marks has a plethora of picks to use in the next couple of years. While maintaining his own picks, Marks also has the 2025 first-round selections of the Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks. Depending on the season results, the Nets will also own the first-round selection of the Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Houston Rockets.

With the 2025 trade deadline looming, the Nets are also candidates to make another move. Either one of Johnson, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton could land with a new team in February.