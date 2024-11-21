The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday for their third NBA Cup matchup. Leading scorer Cam Thomas is listed as probable on the team's injury report.

The fourth-year guard was a late scratch for the Nets' 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday due to lower back tightness. Here's everything we know about Cam Thomas' injury and his playing status vs. the 76ers.

Cam Thomas injury status vs. 76ers

Thomas initially began feeling discomfort in his back during Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks. He was added to the injury report as probable before the Hornets matchup before being downgraded to questionable and then out.

The Nets have taken a cautious approach with injuries early this season. While head coach Jordi Fernandez said that Thomas' injury is “nothing major,” he said he wants the guard to be 200 percent when he returns to game action.

Brooklyn has had a full off day to evaluate Thomas' status following the Hornets win, making a probable label a strong indicator that Thomas will suit up against Philadelphia.

Thomas has been impactful during his first season as the Nets' top offensive option. The LSU product has led Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 24.6 points per game, the 17th-most in the NBA, on 46/39/87 shooting splits. He's posted a career-high 59.9 true shooting percentage, nearly three points above league average despite attempting 17.8 shots per game.

Thomas scored 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three during Friday's loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Following the Hornets win, the Nets are 1-1 in the East Group A NBA Cup standings. With the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic at 2-0, a loss to Philadelphia would all but eliminate them from contention for the elimination round, which will take place from December 14-17 at Teen Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.