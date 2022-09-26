There is no denying Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s talent on the court. He is one of the most entertaining players to watch in NBA history, dazzling the crowd with his dribbling artistry and tough shot creativity. But Irving is also one of the most polarizing players off the court, guilty of quirky shenanigans, as well as divisive takes on certain issues.

However, Kyrie Irving put his foot down on one of the most pressing issues of the past three years, refusing to be jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine despite the presence of a virus that has taken the lives of more than six million around the world. And it appears it has cost him upwards of $100 million.

Speaking with reporters on Nets media day, Irving revealed that he and the Nets had an extension agreed upon in principle, but things changed when he declined to take the vaccination jab despite the New York mandate prohibiting unvaccinated individuals to partake in their work.

“I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated,” Irving said, per Nets beat reporter Erik Slater.

Kyrie says he and the Nets were supposed to have an extension agreed upon before last season but his vaccination status killed it. "I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated." — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 26, 2022

It’s not difficult to see why the Nets were hesitant to push through with the extension given all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic at the time. It was unclear whether Kyrie Irving would ever appear in a game in New York ever again, which is a problem if you’re under contract for a team based in Brooklyn. Luckily for Irving, New York Mayor Eric Adams tweaked the mandate in March, which allowed Irving to return to Barclays Center as a player.

Still, Irving still harbors a bit of frustration with how everything unfolded for him, financially speaking. He felt as if he was forced to do something he wasn’t comfortable with just to earn his extension, which he is well worth it by the way when strictly going off his on-court exploits.

“I was definitely put in that position where I had to make a decision,” Irving added.

Kyrie says he felt like he was faced with an ultimatum last season about his contract and whether he could be around the team based on his vaccination status. "I was definitely put in that position where I had to make a decision." — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 26, 2022

In Year 3 of the pandemic, it seems as if the severity of COVID-19 has gone down significantly, and with life gradually returning to the way things are, Kyrie Irving appears primed for a strong bounce-back season after suiting up in just 29 games last year. Nets fans could only hope that Irving remains healthy as they look to avenge the sweep they suffered last postseason at the hands of the Boston Celtics.