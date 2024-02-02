How dare NBA fans want to see healthy NBA players play basketball.

Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets have been up and down (mostly down) so far on the 2023-24 season. Bridges' counting stats have been solid following his trade from the Phoenix Suns midway through last season, but that hasn't led to many wins for his Nets, who currently sit outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture altogether.

One conversation that has invaded NBA discourse in recent weeks is the topic of load management, as star players continue to miss games on a nightly basis for no other reason than rest.

Bridges recently weighed in on the debate on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony.

“People always ask me about the load management if I miss a game,” said Bridges. “I’m like listen, I’m on both sides of the load management. Somebody comes off injuries, and like I get the fans being upset they might’ve did this and that but I’m like at the end of the day we care about y’all but we have to look out what’s best for us, you know what I’m saying. I think sometimes fans don’t realize that, because they think we’re being selfish but they’re also being selfish because they talk about all the things they did to get to the game for us. So it’s like you’re really complaining because you’re here and you did all this, but you’re mad at us because we’re making a decision on our bodies. So it’s kind of contradicting yourselves..”

While there is something to be said about resting for the playoffs, that wouldn't appear to be a concern for Mikal Bridges and the Nets this year.