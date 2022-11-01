After firing Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly decided to hire disgraced Boston Celtics tactician Ime Udoka as his replacement. General manager Sean Marks, however, is denying the claims that they have already made a decision for their next coach.

Speaking to the media hours after they made the decision to let Nash go, Marks said they have “absolutely not” determined who their next head coach is going to be–let alone hired Udoka. He then proceeded to point out what they are looking for in their next coach, emphasizing their need for someone who has a voice that will get through to the players.

“The candidates that we’re looking for, that’s going to be their attributes – competitive, having a voice, holding guys accountable,” Marks added, per SNY TV.

It will definitely be interesting to see what the Nets will do. It has already been widely reported that they are going to get Ime Udoka, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports even noting that the Celtics won’t be seeking any compensation from Brooklyn for hiring the veteran coach who is under contract with them.

Before the Udoka rumors surfaced, former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder was also mentioned as a strong frontrunner for the job. Snyder led the Salt Lake City franchise to multiple playoff runs throughout his seven years with the team, though he resigned during the offseason.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whom the Nets are going to hire. In the meantime, assistant coach Jacque Vaughn is going to be the interim head coach.