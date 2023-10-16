One may think that it would be logical for a team that had just lost stars like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving would hit the rebuild button. But, this is not what the Brooklyn Nets have in mind for the upcoming NBA season. The team is full of talent and looks to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference squad. Their most important asset is that the front office and players seem to get along. Spencer Dinwiddie outlined why he and the Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons-led squad are gunning for a lot of entries in the win column in his latest statement, via SiriusXM NBA.

“We don’t have our own picks, which means losing doesn’t really help us,” Spencer Dinwiddie declared.

The Nets have started to unleash their competitive spirits before the start of the NBA season. Their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers proved this. They may have lost but a lot of their guys came out to play. Cam Thomas led the scoring barrage with 26 points and two assists. Dinwiddie, despite only playing 16 minutes, notched 12 points in the three-point loss. Ben Simmons also looked like a new man after putting up 14 points, three assists, and grabbing a board while only just seeing 14 minutes on the floor.

Overall, this squad has proven that they can be a middle-of-the-pack playoff team. If the Nets can keep up their level of production against title contenders and dominate teams with less talent, they could very well be seen as contenders after the All-Stae break.