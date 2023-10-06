The Brooklyn Nets aren't concerned with individual accomplishments in 2023-24, but Spencer Dinwiddie said they are aware of how a winning season could personally benefit several players on the roster.

Ben Simmons is attempting to rectify his NBA career amid a newfound bill of health, Mikal Bridges has All-Star expectations, and Cam Johnson has to prove his value after signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this summer. But, for Dinwiddie, nothing would be sweeter than seeing Nic Claxton, whom he took under his wing in 2019 during the center's rookie season, receiving a life-changing contract.

“We have a lot of guys here that if we win collectively, they have things that they can prove,” Dinwiddie said. “The thing I’d love to see most is Nic get his $100 million. Because I’ve seen him come in the league… I would say that would be the thing that would make me most happy about this season if there were any individual accomplishments to be had.”

After struggling to carve out a consistent role during his first three seasons with the Nets, Claxton, in his own words, “kicked the door down” in 2022-23. The 24-year-old emerged as one of the NBA's top defensive centers, leading the NBA in stocks (steals + blocks) with 254 and finishing with the league's fourth-highest defensive rating.

The Georgia product also turned heads offensively, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5) while making significant strides as a self-creator and finisher.

Nic Claxton has been phenemoneal defensively this year, but it's his offensive development that's raising his ceiling tenfold. The flashes he's showing as a self-creator are real. And I'd say we're in the initial stages of that growing aspect of his game. pic.twitter.com/EuEbAm1TMk — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 27, 2023

Dinwiddie made headlines during Claxton's rookie season when he called the center the second-most talented player on Brooklyn's roster behind Kevin Durant. The nine-year veteran took a victory lap Thursday for being ahead of the curve regarding Claxton's trajectory.

“It’s fun to see, it’s fun to experience, but I expected it. I told him probably like Day 3 of his rookie year, I was like, ‘If you give up the rockstar s**t, you gonna be one of the best centers in the league. Straight up,’” Dinwiddie said. “Just the way he moved, his ferocity and willingness to attack and block shots, it was too natural for him not to really put it together, if he put in the work.”

“He wasn’t LeBron James where he’s just gonna walk out of bed and get 27/7/7. It wasn’t like that. But you could just see it, being on the court enough, he had a different fluidity than Jarrett Allen. Where JA was probably a little more mature, a little more locked in already, kinda knew what he was good at.”

Claxton recently voiced his displeasure with being left off last year's All-Defense team, saying his name “fell off the map” after Durant and Irving were traded. He's now tasked with maintaining his defensive dominance amid adjustments to Brooklyn's scheme.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will incorporate more drop coverage in 2023-24 compared to last year's switch-everything scheme, a change aimed at improving defensive rebounding, where Brooklyn ranked 28th last season. Claxton isn't phased by the adjustment, saying he's eager to “master” the new coverage, which could give him even more opportunities to block shots.

“I love it. That's what I do. That's part of the reason why I'm here, versatility on defense,” he said of the changes. “It’s obvious from day one. That's what our focus is on. We’ve put a lot of emphasis on defense and I love it.”

“I haven't played drop much. We did it a little bit last year and in my first year in the league, but it's different for me. It's just an adjustment or challenge. I want to master it. I want to show that I can also do that. Everybody knows that I can switch one through five effectively. So now that we're gonna be switching the coverages up, playing the drop I want to show that I can do this just as well.”

Nic Claxton said he wants to "master" the drop coverage this season: "It's different. I haven't played drop much. We did a little bit last year and then my first year in the league… But it's just an adjustment and challenge for me. I wanna master it, I wanna show that I can… pic.twitter.com/VdH1o4lvMO — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 5, 2023

Claxton spent time training with Dinwiddie in California this summer. After adding muscle to his slender frame, the former second-round pick said his focus is not limited to the defensive end.

“Everywhere,” Claxton said of areas he emphasized this offseason. “Finishing around the rim, being able to guard bigger guys in the post, being able to take advantage of switches more in the post. Just asserting my will and doing things that you know maybe I wanted to do in the past but I didn't have that strength to do. I just got to keep on building. The stronger I get, the easier the game is gonna get for me.”

Claxton is under contract for just $8.7 million in 2023-24 after signing a two-year, $17 million deal last offseason. If he maintains his production from 2022-23, the fifth-year Net should be in line for one of the NBA's most significant raises.

Vaughn, who has been on the Nets' coaching staff for eight seasons, has seen Claxton's growth from a skinny 19-year-old to one of the league's most dominant defenders. The coach said Claxton's willingness to buy into a role has been the most impressive aspect of his journey.

“I think he’s recognized what makes him really good, and those things that make you really good, just keep doing them,’’ Vaughn said. “You can add to your package, and you can add to your game, but I think he’s at a good base of how he can help us on both ends of the floor.”

“To see it from the beginning, drafting him, being part of that, and to see where he is right now, definitely he gets credit for that. Each year, he’s gotten better, and that speaks and means something to me for sure.”