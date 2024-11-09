ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers as the teams meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It will be a showdown in Cleveland as we share our NBA odds series and make a Nets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Nets have done better than expected as they came into Friday staying competitive in the Atlantic Division. Amazingly, a team many predicted to finish last has started 4-4 over their first eight games. The Cavaliers have dominated to start the season. Overall, they were undefeated coming into Friday's game.

The Cavs won the series 3-1 last season. Also, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Nets. But the Nets are 3-2 over the past five games against the Cavaliers.

Here are the Nets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Cavaliers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +460

Cleveland Cavaliers: -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, YES Network, and FD South Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have a difficult test coming into this game. After playing the Boston Celtics Friday night at the TD Garden, they travel to Cleveland to face one of the hottest teams in the association.

Cam Thomas must continue to play well. Amazingly, he came into Friday averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor. Dennis Schroder also is playing well, as he came into the weekend averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. The Nets also like what they have in Cameron Johnson. So far, he is averaging 16.6 points per game, as he came into the weekend playing well.

Dorian Finney-Smith has played well. So far, he is averaging 10.6 points per game. Nic Claxton continues to be efficient, averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.

The Nets' offense has continued to play well. Much of their success has come from the field and their ability to convert on shooting chances. The Nets have also done a good job avoiding turnovers, ranking only 11th in average giveaways.

The Nets will cover the spread if Thomas and Schroder can continue spacing the floor and taking good shots. Then, they must stop the Cavaliers and all their weapons.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Donovan Mitchell set another record earlier this week. Amazingly, the Cleveland superstar continues to shine as the Cavaliers star. Mitchell has thrived as he came into the weekend averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the hardwood. He hopes to continue leading the charge as they face a Brooklyn defense that has often struggled.

The one thing that has benefitted the Cavaliers a lot this season is their ability (so far) to stay healthy. Consequently, we saw what this team was like when they could not keep their players healthy last season as they bowed out in the playoffs to the Celtics. Darius Garland has continued to perform well. He barely missed a double-double earlier this week. Evan Mobley continues to provide a block party. Substantially, he blocked three shots in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week.

Jarrett Allen also continues to shine. So far, he is averaging 15.1 points and 11.9 rebounds and is a beast under the rim, making life difficult for anyone who wishes to drive in the paint.

The Cavaliers are off to a flaming start because of their offense, which is currently the best in the NBA. They are also second in the association in three-point shooting percentage. If there is one thing the Cavaliers struggle at, it is winning the board battle. Yet, regardless of this aspect, they still have found a way to win. The Cavaliers also have the best assist/turnover ratio in the league.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if their offense continues to play well. Then, they must defend the rim and prevent the Brooklyn offense from getting hot.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Nets are 6-2 against the spread, while the Cavaliers are 8-1. Also, the Nets are 5-1 against the spread as the underdog, while the Cavaliers are 6-1 against the line as the favorites. The Nets are 2-1 against the spread on the road, while the Cavaliers are 3-1 against the line at home. Both teams will be playing on the second day of a back-to-back. Yet, both have done well in these situations, as they are 2-0 against the spread with no rest. The Nets have overcome adversity as they are mostly a young team. Also, they have done relatively well against the Cavs in their recent history. I could see something similar happening as the Nets find a way to cover the spread.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +11.5 (-112)