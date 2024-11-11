ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Pelicans Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network South

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brooklyn is coming back to back losses, but it was against two very good teams in the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The bright side is the Nets only lost those two games by a combined nine points. They are sticking with the good teams, and playing good basketball right now. The Pelicans are not nearly on the same level as the Celtics or Cavaliers, especially with Zion Williamson missing time due to an injury. If Brooklyn continues to play as they have been, they will be able to win this game on the road.

In their last three games, the Nets have really picked it up defensively. Brooklyn has allowed 104 points, 108 points, and 105 points in those games. The Celtics and Cavaliers are two of the best scoring teams in the NBA, as well. The Nets defensive intensity has really picked up, and they can not stop with that on Monday. If the Nets continue to play solid defense, they are going to win this game.

Brooklyn plays through Cam Thomas. He averages over 25 points per game, and takes the most shots. However, Dennis Schroder deserves a lot of recognition. Schroder is averaging over 20 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.6 assists per contest. Along with that, Schroder shoots just under 50 percent from the field. He is playing well for the Nets, and that needs to continue. If Schroder and Thomas can both play well, the Nets will win.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans is on a losing streak, and they are showing no signs of getting better. The Pelicans have not been able to slow down teams on defense, and their offense has been below average. New Orleans needs to improve on one side of the court. On Monday, that could be the defensive side. Brooklyn has played well on defense, but they have struggled to score. In their last four games, the Nets have averaged 100.5 points, and that includes an overtime game. If the Pelicans can keep the Nets just under 110 points, they will have a chance.

New Orleans needs other players to step up while Williamson is out. C.J McCollum is also out, so that makes it even harder for the Pelicans. That will leave it up to Brandon Ingram. Ingram is the leading scorer for the Pelicans, and he needs to be at his best on Monday. He is coming off a game in which he put up just 11 points, but that is rare. If Ingram can have a 20 0r 25-point game, the Pelicans will have a good chance to win at home on Monday.

Final Nets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are just not a good team without McCollum and Williamson. For that reason, I am going to take the Nets to win this game.

Final Nets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Nets ML (-126)