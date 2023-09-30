The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Nevada Fresno State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada Fresno State.

The Fresno State Bulldogs under head coach Jeff Tedford just keep rolling along. Tedford, who had a good tenure at California two decades ago but barely missed out on winning the Pac-10 championship during the Pete Carroll dynasty at USC, has found a real home in Fresno, winning multiple Mountain West Conference championships and getting the most out of the Bulldogs in the latter years of his coaching career. People have really been able to appreciate the work Tedford has done for a lot of reasons, one being that Tedford had health problems and needed to step away from the sport. Managing to come back for a second go-round in Fresno and still succeed is really impressive. Tedford coached Fresno State to the Mountain West title in 2018. Then Kalen DeBoer came in to run the program before jumping to Washington when the Huskies needed a head coach after the 2021 season. Tedford, refreshed and healthier, returned to Fresno and then won the 2022 Mountain West title. Tedford has shown real staying power, and early in 2023, people can see that FSU is going to be a factor in the Mountain West once again.

Fresno State shut out Arizona State, 29-0, in Week 3 of the college football season. One week later, Arizona State scored 28 points against USC. Fresno State obviously has something good going on, and Tedford deserves the credit. Fresno State will try to keep humming along when it faces Nevada in Week 5.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost to Kansas by only seven points this season. Kansas is a well-coached team led by Lance Leipold, a man who is considered a rising star in the coaching profession and someone who would make a great hire at Michigan State or other programs which might be searching for a new head coach two months from now. If Nevada could stay close to Kansas and make the Jayhawks sweat — KU just did beat BYU and has defeated Illinois earlier in this 2023 season — the Wolf Pack should be able to stay close to Fresno State as well and thereby cover what is a very, very large point spread. Nevada was a 27-point underdog to Kansas and covered that spread by 20 points. Nevada could lose this game by 14 and still cover the spread by 10 points. That's a lot of margin to work with.

Why Fresno State State Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs were just a three-point favorite at kickoff time in the game at Arizona State which was referenced earlier in this article. They won by 29. That's one of the easiest covers in college football this season. Fresno State has a very solid defense which is capable of generating a lot of turnovers. While Nevada did play Kansas close, it did not play USC close, nor did it play Idaho close. That's right: Nevada lost to Idaho, an FCS program, by 27 points at home, 33-6. If Nevada can get blown out by Idaho, it can certainly get blown out by Fresno State.

The Fresno State Bulldogs are really good. The Nevada Wolf Pack are really bad. Don't overthink it. Take Fresno State.



