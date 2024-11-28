ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Nevada-UNLV predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Nevada-UNLV.

The college football weekend has some high-profile rivalry games in the SEC, and it also has some really contentious and feisty regional rivalries elsewhere in the country. The eyes of the nation will be watching other games on Saturday night, but this one means everything to the two schools involved, and there are high stakes on one side of the matchup.

Nevada and UNLV have a healthy dislike for each other. They always get after it when they play each other, so for that reason, UNLV cannot let down its guard or expect that it can just show up and win despite being a massive favorite. That said, UNLV should be focused on blowing the doors off this game. The Rebels got the help they needed last week in the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State got knocked off by Fresno State. UNLV needed a CSU loss to get back in the driver's seat for the chance to play Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game. BSU beat UNLV in Vegas earlier in the regular season. It was a tough, physical, compelling game, and everyone who has followed Mountain West football all season really wanted to see that rematch. Boise State has booked its spot in the game. Now it's up to UNLV to take care of its end of the bargain. If the Rebels win, they're in. If they lose, they open the door for Colorado State to face Boise State.

There's really no reason for UNLV to look ahead to Boise State. The Rebels have to take care of business and put the hammer down on a Nevada team which will not play in a bowl game and has had a bad 2024 season.

Nevada-UNLV Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. UNLV won, 45-27.

Overall Series: Nevada leads the all-time series, 28-21.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolf Pack aren't a good team, but this is a rivalry game, and Nevada just has to keep the margin under 18 points. Just 20 minutes of really good football from the Pack — in which they tie UNLV or maybe get a slight lead in those 20 minutes — could be enough to cover. If the game is 10-7 Nevada midway through the second quarter, for instance, UNLV could outscore Nevada 21-3 or 28-10 the rest of the way, and Nevada would still cover. The final score in those scenarios would be 28-13 UNLV or 35-20. Both would be Nevada covers.

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels have everything to play for. It's a rivalry game. They can earn a rematch with Boise State, which they dearly want. They're still alive in the conference championship race. How can Vegas not bring the hammer to Nevada, a bad team, in this game?

Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick

We think Vegas will roll. They're a far better team and they have every incentive to not only play well, but win quickly so that they can rest everyone for next week versus Boise State. Take UNLV.

Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV -17.5