The top team in the Mountain West takes the court as Utah State hosts Nevada. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-Utah State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Nevada enters the game sitting at 17-5 on the year, but just 4-4 in conference play this year. While they have won in non-conference play over Washington, TCU, and Georgia Tech, they have struggled as of late. They have lost four of their last six. While thye did get a win over a 24th-ranked Colorado State by 13, they fell by 44 to New Mexico the next time out. Last time out, it was another big victory. Nevada beat San Jose State by 30.

Meanwhile, Utah State is 19-3 on the year, and 7- in conference play. Before conference play, the only loss of the year was in the second game of the season, as thye fell by six to Bradley. They are coming off their second conference loss of the year. Last time out, they faced San Diego State. It was a tight first half, but San Diego State would have a six-point lead at the half. In the second half, San Diego State controlled the game. Utah State never got it close and would fall 81-67.

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Utah State Odds

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Utah State Odds

Nevada: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Utah State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: fuboTV

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada ranks 53rd in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 71st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, while also sitting 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Nevada is 103rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 119th in effective field goal percentage this year. Jarod Lucas leads the way with 17.3 points per game this year. He has also been great when he gets to the line, hitting 91.6 percent of his free throws. Meanwhile, Kenan Blackshear is second on the team in points per game, coming in with 15.5 points per game this year, while shooting 51.2 percent this year from the floor. Further, he leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year.

Nevada is 153rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 115th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Nick Davidson leads the way here. He comes into the game with 6.9 rebounds per game this year, while also having 11.0 points per game this season. Meanwhile, Blackshear comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game while Daniel Foster comes in with 4.3 rebounds per game this year.

Nevada is 45th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 58th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Blackshear has been solid on defense as well. He comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Tre Coleman Laos has a steal per game this year.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State ranks 35th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They rank 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Utah State is 31st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 45th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Great Osobor leads the way. He comes into the game with 19.0 points per game this year while also shooting 59.3 percent from the floor this year. Meanwhile, Ian Martinez comes in with 13.7 points per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. Mason Falslev comes in shooting well too. He has 11.3 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Finally, Darius Brown II leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game, while also scoring 11.2 points per game this year.

Utah State is 83rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 18th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Osobor leads the way here as well. He comes in with 9.5 rebounds per game on the season. Still, second on the team with Mason Falslev with 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

Utah State is 127th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 110th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Utah State averages 7.3 steals per game this year. Mason Falslev and Darius Brown have been great there. They both have 1.6 steals per game this year, while three other players come in with a steal per game on the season.

Final Nevada-Utah State Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game will come on the boards. While Nevada has the better defense this year, Utah State has a solid offensive unit. Furthermore, Utah State is great at making turnovers which will give their solid offense more opportunities. The big difference though is on the glass. Nevada is 115th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Utah State is 18th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. That will swing a few extra possessions to Utah State. That will be enough to get them the win.

Final Nevada-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -5.5 (-110)