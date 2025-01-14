Minnesota Timberwolves franchise star Anthony Edwards is continuing his takeover of the NBA as he works to get his squad back to the Western Conference Finals. After releasing the acclaimed “Shoe of the 2024” in his Adidas AE 1, the young star and his sponsor are ready to make an even bigger splash in 2025. Adding a scheme to the low-top version of the sneaker, we'll see a vibrant colorway take shape with this upcoming release.

The Adidas AE 1 has been at the forefront of Adidas Basketball since its original release and the shoe is already becoming a timeless classic among both the hooping and sneaker communities. The sleek design and structure of the shoe also allows for endless color combinations and schemes, so it's promising to see Adidas pulling out all the stops with these.

This upcoming “Preloved Lime” colorway will feature a vibrant neon ensemble, a perfect match for Anthony Edwards and his Timberwolves threads.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Preloved Lime”

The Adidas AE 1 Low returns in a unique look sporting a Preloved Lime/Core Black-Pure Teal color scheme. The lime green is seen throughout the mesh underlay and the herringbone treaded outsoles. The TPU sidewall that creates the iconic “honeycomb” design is done in black to match the tongue, laces, and heel cap. Finer details include the 3M reflective hit on the toe and the teal Adidas logo creating contrast on the heel. All in all, these will offer an extremely clean look for Edwards on-court for the Timberwolves.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Preloved Lime” is expected to release July 10, 2025 in anticipation of the summer season. The shoes will retail for their typical tag of $110 for men's sizing and $90 for grade school sizing. Stay updated with our Sneakers news and be on the lookout for these to drop at Adidas.