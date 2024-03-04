Michael Jordan's first and most recognizable basketball sneaker will see more upcoming releases just in time for the Spring months. The Air Jordan 1 has transcended basketball and made its way to the feet of skateboarders, sneakerheads, and grandparents alike. With a constant and never-ending possibility of color combinations, there's a style for everyone. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been the most re-released, or retroed, Jordan sneaker ever. It stands the test of time with its classic and minimalist design and we don't see this shoe ever going out of style. On queue with recent years, Jordan brand will release new pairs to match with the turning seasons.
Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow”
The first pair is set for a new take on a classic as we revisit the “Shadow” colorway for the Jordan 1. The high version of this retro was last released in 2018 and we've also seen a Jordan Golf version of this colorway, but this will be the first time we see the low in this new OG version.
The uppers are done in shadow grey and deep black leather, forming into the classic low silhouette. It's finished by a white midsole, black outsole, Jordan wings on the heel, and a Nike Air logo on the tongue. The original Jordan 1 “Shadow” was an extremely coveted release and we typically see neutral-colored Jordan's do the best, so expect these to be an instant hit among fans.
No official release date is set, but they'll be dropping sometime in May 2024. Retail comes in at a reasonable $140 and they'll be available in full sizing online and at Jordan Brand retailers.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow”
The second release sees a turn back to the High OG silhouette, this time with a much brighter turn. While Michael Jordan never rocked a green sneaker like this, it doesn't mean you can't rock it on his best sneaker ever. The shoe uses black on the toe, tongue, collar, and swoosh as a base. It's accented by a fluorescent Green Glow color on the toe box, heel, and logos, giving this shoe the ultimate look for the upcoming Spring months.
This colorway is a fresh detour from typical Air Jordan 1 colorways and we expect this one to be another hit. They'll also be available May 2024 and come with a retail tag of $180. They'll be available online and in Jordan retailers in full sizing.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red”
The final May release will feature a regal “Team Red” and white colorway on the High OG, forgoing any strong contrasts and keeping it simple with this pair. Any red colorways look natural on a Jordan sneaker and we totally could have seen Jordan rocking these back in the 90's. The shoe uses white as its base through the toebox, tongue, laces, collar, side panel, and midsole.
“Team Red” is seen on all other parts of the shoe and this instantly becomes a great option for matching outfits with and adding a pop of red to your closet. Expect these to be another popular release as the monochromatic styles have been doing well recently.
The shoes will drop in May 2024 and will retail for $180, however prices will vary as you move down through the kid's and pre-school sizings. They'll be available online and at Jordan Brand retailers.
