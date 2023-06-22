Those who have been awaiting the R-rated, behind-the-scenes take on what led to the 90s Beanie Babies toy craze are in luck because Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for The Beanie Bubble and it's… weird.

But maybe that's the point since, looking back, the fact that a small stuffed animal with a red heart tag on it sent fans obsessively searching across the country and paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for these things was kind of weird in itself.

As were the eccentricities of the company's founder, Ty Warner, who's gone on to become a billionaire thanks to the success of the small bean-filled toys. Played by Zach Galifianakis in the film, the character has a sort of deranged hopefulness about him, an entrepreneur looking to capture the American dream with a quirky vision.

“You want to sell high-end stuffed Himalayan cats?” asks a weary businessman. “Under-stuffed actually, for greater pose-ability,” Warner tells him.

Joined by his long-suffering business partner Robbie, the duo together take the toy industry by storm, but not without some back-stabbing and drama. Robbie tells us through voice over, “Ty would tell you he did it all, which is as crazy as believing stuffed animals are gold.” Later, a co-worker asks Robbie if she's ever considered poisoning Ty, to which she nods and admits “Countless times.”

The trailer invites viewers outright to “Witness the crazy… behind the craze” so the film is clearly going for a dark, twisted comedy take on the toy phenomenon. What remains to be seen is whether viewers still have an appetite for bio-pic style films about consumer products — with the recent onslaught of features telling the American Dream tale through the origin stories of Air Jordans, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the Blackberry phone, the video game Tetris and many others in the works.

Check out the trailer for yourselves and see if The Beanie Bubble has you dusting off the ol' Beanie Babies collection again.