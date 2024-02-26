A new bill introduced in the Mississippi State Legislature may lead to the closure of three state universities by 2028. Senate Bill 2726 requires the State Institutions of Higher Learning to shut down three of the public universities in the state by June 2028. According to the proposal, the State Institutions of Higher Learning must select three schools for closure by June 2025. The bill was introduced by state Senator John Polk.
Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State are three HBCUs that are a part of the Mississippi Institutes Of Higher Learning and could be affected by the bill. The bill also directly states each state institution in the bill, as well as the other five public institutions in the state.
” (8) If the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning chooses to close Mississippi Valley State University, the following sections shall stand repealed on June 30, 2028…”
” (9) If the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning chooses to close Alcorn State University, the following sections shall stand repealed on June 30, 2028…”
” (10) If the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning chooses to close Jackson State University, the following sections shall stand repealed on June 30, 2028…”
If the bill passes, the State Institutions of Higher Learning's board of trustees must factor in enrollment data, degrees offered, economic impact, and any other roles the institution serves the state and its citizens, like providing medical, agriculture, or engineering services, to decide on closures. There also would be a required listening session on the campus of each institution before the decision is announced.
If passed, the act would take effect on July 1, 2024.