A new Brawl Stars trailer dropped today, announcing a new Hypercharge mechanic and upcoming brawl talk later this week. The Brawl Stars Hypercharge trailer, which is only a minute long, gives us a glimpse of what may be a brand new gameplay mechanic for all brawlers in the game.

The Brawl Stars trailer shows Bull getting his butt whooped in another trailer. For a “bully”, he sure seems to get beat up the most, whether in trailers or gameplay. However, the tweet from Supercell seems to suggest he won't be like that for long.

In the trailer, Bull exercises with the help of fellow trio members Crow and Bibi. Eventually sparks of yellow lightning surrounds him as Bull breathes in and smiles. At first, it seems like Bull alone is getting a massive buff.

However, when you watch the whole trailer, you see multiple brawlers, including Colt, Shelly, Belle, and Darryl, harnessing this same power.

But before we get to Hypercharge, we should also mention a new Brawl Stars Brawl talk drops this Saturday, September 2nd. Dani and new community manager Marzio will explain everything new, including:

The Chromatic Brawler Of The Season

Hypercharge

*Potential New Brawlers, Game Modes, and Quality of Life Changes

Brawl Stars Hypercharge – What Is It?

At this moment we know nothing about Hypercharge, but we'll try to make our best guesses based on the trailer:

Hypercharge may be a brand new Brawler mechanic for all heroes in the game

Like Star Powers, gadgets, gears and traits, Hypercharge may be another bonus ability for all brawlers (or perhaps some) in Brawl Stars. We don't know what would activate it, whether it would be damage given, damage received, KOs, or other requirements. We also don't know what ability it would grant. It could be anywhere from a boosted Super ability, or buffs to things like damage, health, movement speed, or other factors.

Perhaps Hypercharges can be bought with coins, gems, power points or more, and we'd be able to upgrade them as time goes on. Out of all our guesses, we feel this may be the most accurate, or closest to what Supercell has in store.

Hypercharge could be an upgraded Super Ability

In Brawl Stars, we charge our Supers via dealing damage, or in some cases taking it. However, maybe Hypercharge allows you to keep charging your super until you reached what we'll call for now a “hypercharged super”. For example, you're playing as Bull and finally charge your Super. You have the choice, then, to use it right away, or keep charging it. Hypercharging it may allow Bull to perform an even greater Super, which maybe deals more damage and has him charging at longer distances.

This may be possible, but Supercell would have to adjust every Brawler's super ability, which would be a huge undertaking.

Hypercharge might be an in-game modifier like meteors or big bosses

Brawl Stars has tons of in-game modifiers, like burning ball, big bosses, meteor showers, hot dogs, and more. We don't think Hypercharge would be an in-game modifier, but you never know. Perhaps every brawler randomly gets one hypercharge per match, granting them a buffed Super, or maybe infinite Supers for a brief period of time. Again, because we don't know anything about Hypercharge, we don't know what ability it grants.

Hypercharge may be an ability from the newest Chromatic brawler

Out of all options, this seems the least likely. But perhaps the newest chromatic brawler is a support character who buffs, or in this case, hypercharges teammate supers. But we doubt this is the case.

Those are our predictions, but we'll know for sure this weekend.

Supercell Releasing New Brawl Talk This Week

As mentioned previously, a new Brawl Stars Brawl talk takes place this Saturday, September 2nd. Like previous iterations, expect this brawl talk to mention Hypercharge & the new chromatic brawler. Additionally, we may get news on more new brawlers, new maps, themes, modes, and other improvements.

Until then, for more gaming & Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.