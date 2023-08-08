Detective Pikachu Returns got a new trailer, which was revealed during the Pokémon Presents showcase on YouTube. The spinoff title, which follows the story of the popular Pokémon mascot, Pikachu, returns once again with a brand new sequel. The game was initially announced back in a Nintendo Direct back in June, but the trailer gives us another glimpse at the game.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Detective Pikachu Returns Trailer

The trailer, narrated by Pikachu, shows the viewer that the sequel brings us back to Ryme City, where a new mystery needs to be solved. Pikachu instantly mentions the continued search for Tim Goodman's father, Harry.

The trailer then shows us Tim's family, alongside a new character named Rachel, who goes to college with the protagonist. Interestingly, her father is Howard Myers, the mayor of Ryme City.

Our lovable electric mouse then proceeds to explain the different gameplay mechanics, such as Tim speaking to humans, and Pikachu speaking to Pokémon. Like the original game, Tim and Pikachu search for clues, conduct interrogations, and use their notes to make deductions. Additionally, the help of another Pokémon may be required to help with the investigation.

For example:

Growlithe helps track down suspects by using her nose

Darmanitan can punch down walls, revealing hidden paths

Lastly, the trailer shows Pikachu enjoying a nice cup of joe at the Hi-Hat Cafe, followed by a Corviknight causing some mayhem. The trailer doesn't mention anything else about the story, or the game's main mystery. In the reveal trailer, we saw Mewtwo, who is nowhere to be seen in the trailer.

We still have many questions, like if R is returning, Tim's new friend Rachel, and of course, where Harry is.

The gameplay looks crisp on the Switch and heavily improved over the original game, being on much more powerful hardware.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date

Detective Pikachu Returns releases on October 6th, 2023. The game is available for pre-order exclusively on the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (USD). The game serves as a sequel to Detective Pikachu, which released for the 3DS system in 2018. A movie for the game, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, released one year after, in 2018. A sequel is reportedly in the works.

