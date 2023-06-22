In case you missed it, here's everything that was announced during the Nintendo Direct this June 2023, from game announcements to updates, and more.

The Nintendo Direct, which aired on June 21, 2023, at 7:00 AM PDT, gave announcements and updates on various games. If you weren't able to watch it, or just need a quick summary, then look no further. Here's everything that was announced in the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving its first DLC Expansion: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The expansion will arrive in two parts: the Teal Mask, and the Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask, which will arrive this Fall, will introduce a new countryside area, some new characters, as well as the Loyal Three Pokemon. The Indigo Disk, on the other hand, will arrive this Winter. This part of the expansion will take place in an area called Blueberry Academy. This expansion will add a total of 230 returning Pokemon. There will also be a new Legendary Pokemon, as well as the aforementioned Loyal Three.

Other details can be found in our dedicated article.

Sonic Superstars

Originally revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, we received a new gameplay trailer for Sonic Superstars. This new Sonic game will be arriving in the Fall of 2023. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam

Palia

Palia is a free-to-play adventure game that aims to provide players with a “cozy” experience. The game lets players “create the life of [their] dreams”. The game includes home construction and customization, multiplayer, and more. Palia will come out on the Switch this holiday.

Persona 5 Tactica

First revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, the latest Persona 5 spin-off revealed a new gameplay trailer during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. It shows off the Phantom Thieves, as well as the new character Erina. The game comes out on November 17, 2023. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Mythforce

Mythforce, a first-person roguelike action game inspired by Saturday morning cartoons, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game is currently available on the Epic Games Store in Early Access. It will also be on Steam.

Splatoon 3: Splatfest July 2023

Splatoon 3's upcoming Splatfest will take place from July 14, 2023, to July 16, 2023. It has players entering a three-way battle on whether Vanilla, Strawberry, or Mint Chip is the best ice cream flavor.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu returns in Detective Pikachu Returns. This game will focus on Detective Pikachu's origins and will have players solving mysteries all across Ryme City. The game comes out on October 6, 2023. More details about the game's release date, gameplay, and story can be found in our dedicated article.

Super Mario RPG

An announce for one of the most-awaited game remakes came out during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. That is, the Super Mario RPG will be getting a remake. This game introduces various original characters and has players controlling Mario and different other characters in turn-based battles. The game comes out on November 17, 2023. More details about the game's release, including its gameplay and story, can be found in our dedicated article.

Princess Peach Game

Nintendo revealed that there will be a Princess Peach video game coming out in 2024. This game appears to be a 2.5D sidescroller. Other than the release window and a short preview, few details are available.

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Nintendo also announced that a remaster for Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon will be coming out. This is a remaster of the 3DS game from 2013, and will also come out in 2024.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

The three Batman games from Rocksteady: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall. DLC will also arrive for the games.

Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven is a turn-based strategy role-playing game coming to Switch on September 18, 2023, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. Players have 17 characters and thousands of abilities, perks, gear, and enhancements available to them in the game. For those who can't wait, the game is currently available on PC.

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Just Dance 2024 comes out on October 24, 2023. It will feature 40 songs for players to dance to.

Silent Hope

Silent Hope is a dungeon-diving action role-playing game. The game has players controlling “seven wordless warriors” who must work together to find the “reclusive king”. Each character has its own unique abilities that the player must utilize.

Silent Hope comes out on October 3, 2023

Fae Farm

Another game announced during the Summer Game Fest, Fae Farm is a farm-simulator and role-playing game set in a world with magic. The game encourages exploration alongside its usual farming mechanics. The game comes out on September 8, 2023.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023. This game introduces over 130 vehicles that the player can control to do various stunts. The player will also be able to race with their friends either through a local split-screen or online.

Manic Mechanics

Manic Mechanics is a 4-player co-op game that tasks players with repairing vehicles as fast as possible. This includes trucks, choppers, cars, tractors, and more. The game comes out on July 13, 2023.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Last Spark Hunter

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Last Spark Hunter DLC brings Mario and his Rabbid friends to a new musical planet. There, they must face new enemies, find treasure, and more. This DLC is now out.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has players controlling Psaro and Rose as they travel across Nadiria. During their travels, they must train monsters that will help them throughout their travels. The game comes out on December 1, 2023.

Pikmin 4

Additional details about Pikmin 4 arrived during the June 2023 Direct. They showed off the Dandori Battle mini-game, information about Oatchi, as well as night expeditions, a first in then series. They also revealed some brand-new glowing Pikmin, likely to aid in the night and cave exploration. The game comes out on July 21, 2023, with a demo coming out on June 28, 2023.

Pikmin 1+2

Alongside announcements of Pikmin 4 is an announcement for Pikmin 1 and 2. HD versions of this game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop soon. Players can buy it either in a bundle or individually. A physical version that contains both games will come out on September 22.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

The Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1, which contains a total of six games, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24, 2023. The collection contains Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and Snake's Revenge. The Colletion also contains a screenplay book as well as a master book.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023. Alongside this update comes a couch co-op mode. This mode, which supports up to four players, is a free update for all platforms this game is in.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale is a battle royale rhythm game that has players competing in over 20 musical minigames. Players fight against 29 others and must headbang their way to victory.

Penny's Big Breakaway

From the team behind Sonic Mania comes a brand new 3D platforming game. Players follow the story of Penny and Yoyo as they travel through the world of Macaron. No release date was given, but players can now wishlist the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 will be coming out this summer according to the Nintendo Direct. It will feature the new Squeaky Clean Spring course, as well as three new characters: the Wiggler from Mario Kart 7, Petey Pirahna from Mario kart: Double Dash, and Kamek from Mario Kart Tour.

Star Ocean The Second Story R

A remake of the 1998 game, Star Ocean: The Second Story R will be coming on November 3, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, and PC. The remake fully reimagines the original game, showing off a mix of 2D characters and 3D environments.

WarioWare: Move It!

WarioWare: Move It! is the latest entry to the WarioWare series. It will come out on November 6, 2023, and will be available on the Nintendo Switch. Up to four players will be up on their feet competing in over 200 microgames. Players will have to hold their set of Joy-Cons and must do a variety of poses, dances, and more.

More details about the game's release, including its story, gameplay, and more, can be found in our dedicated article.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The grand finale for the June 2023 Ninteno Direct is the latest in the Super Mario Bros. line of games: Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This 2D platformer brings new twists to the loved franchise. this includes the Wonder Flowers, which can make unexpected things happen in the game. Additionally, players can choose to play as one of the various loved characters, including Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Yoshi, and of course, Mario and Luigi. The game comes out on October 20, 2023.

For more information about this game's release, including its story, gameplay, and more, check out our dedicated article.

That everything that was announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, from new games to remakes, and more. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.