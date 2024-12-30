A catastrophic win by the New York Giants on Sunday propelled the New England Patriots to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Luckily for podcast host and Boston super fan Bill Simmons, he's more than ecstatic. He explained on his show what they should do with their No. 1 pick.

“I was going nuts, I was going nuts,” Simmons said. “We’re going to trade down, we’re going to get a f****g haul. I want to make that Carolina (Panthers), (Chicago) Bears trade. Let’s do that, let’s move back like seven spots. Get somebody else, get a player, a second. Let’s f****g cash that thing in. I’m so excited.”

Before Sunday's game, the Giants were in prime position of the No. 1 pick. They had almost a 50% chance of landing the pick before Week 17. However, a costly win against the Indianapolis Colts could put their franchise in more of a dry spell. The chance to draft a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders has shot out of the window.

“This Giants season was so depressing that it was kind of hilarious that it was like alright we’re atop, we have the number one pick, just two more games,” Simmons said. “And all of a sudden they have a fun three hours and completely ruin it.”

The Giants just had to lose to the Colts to keep their hold on the #1 overall pick but instead ended a 10-game losing streak. Drew Lock had four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown and the Giants slid to the 4th overall pick.

Bill Simmons's ideas could come to fruition for the Patriots with their No. 1 overall pick

However, New England has a prime opportunity to do something very unique. They don't need a quarterback, considering the Patriots drafted Drake Maye with their No. 3 overall pick in this previous draft. Maye has been who they thought he would be at the position. Still, he needs some better weapons, as they have the fewest receiving yards in the league per game.

Interestingly enough, Travis Hunter is within this draft and has been labeled a top pick. Multiple insiders view Hunter as going to an AFC team. Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Patriots need a receiver and a defensive back. Hunter is both of those, within one player.

The Patriots control their destiny for that No. 1 pick with Strength of Schedule as the tie-breaker. Regardless, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long time. Whether it's the Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders or another team that needs a quarterback, they could get a haul for their No. 1 pick.