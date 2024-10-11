A new set of photos from the Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, show the return of Missy (Raegan Revord).

The new photos are headlined by the return of Missy. It was recently reported that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Revord will return as guest stars in the spin-off. The photo is seemingly from the second episode, which will premiere on October 24.

Missy is seen talking on the phone, presumably to her brother, from her bedroom. Her tapestry can be seen in the background as she sits on her bed.

The photo, which can be seen via TV Insider, came with a tease of what's to come in that episode. Missy gets in trouble at school, and that forces Georgie (Montana Jordan) to have to step in.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon know that Missy was a rebellious teen. She had a rebellious phase throughout the final season of Young Sheldon. Perhaps that starts again after her father dies.

This will continue George's trajectory as the man of the Cooper household despite moving out. Since his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), died at the end of Young Sheldon, he has to step up. Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon) went off to attend Caltech in the series finale.

That leaves Georgie to pick up the pieces of what is left. When fans meet the character in The Big Bang Theory, he seems bitter about his young adulthood. Expect that arc to take shape in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

When does Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage premiere?

The Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is taking over its CBS Thursday night slot. It will premiere on October 17, 2024, with a one-episode series premiere. New episodes will follow each Thursday.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, the three minds behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, developed the new spin-off. They are credited as the creators and executive producers of the series. Additionally, stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are both producers (the latter is an executive producer).

The cast of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage features some other returning Young Sheldon stars. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones, who played Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, respectively, will return. Dougie Baldwin was cast to replace Joseph Apollonio as Connor McAllister. Jessie Prez will also star as Ruben.

Its parent series, Young Sheldon, was a huge success for CBS from 2017-24. The series premiered while The Big Bang Theory was still on the air. It ran for seven seasons and 141 episodes in that period.

Iain Armitage took over the role of Sheldon Cooper from Jim Parsons, who played the part in The Big Bang Theory. Parsons returned as an executive producer and the narrator of the series. In the series finale, Parsons had an on-screen part for the first time in the prequel spin-off.

He returned alongside Mayim Bialik, who starred in The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon's love interest, Amy. The two were shown in the present day as Sheldon writes his memoir. Armitage and Jordan starred in Young Sheldon with Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Lancer Barber.