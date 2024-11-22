ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue our College Basketball betting slate as we head to the Southwest region for this battle between winning teams. The New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) will visit the UNLV Rebels (3-1) in a competitive matchup for both teams. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico State-UNLV prediction and pick.

New Mexico State dropped their first game of the season most recently in a 53-74 loss to Dayton. They still have a ways to go before opening Conference USA play, but they're looking to establish themselves as one of the teams to beat throughout this season.

The UNLV Rebels are 3-1 after winning each of their games by double-digits. Their only loss came to Memphis and they still have ranked Creighton on the horizon, so these games will be about finding their rhythm and building chemistry as a team.

Here are the New Mexico State-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico State-UNLV Odds

New Mexico State: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

UNLV: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. UNLV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Silver State Sports Network, Mountain West Network, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico State Will Cover The Spread/Win

With their transition to a new conference, the New Mexico State Aggies will also welcome 10 new faces to the roster through the transfer portal and new commits coming in. Guards Christian Cook and Zawdie Jackson are already leading the team in scoring with 14.3 PPG for both of them. Senior forward Robert Carpenter is also leading the team in rebounds, blocks, and steals while giving them a massive boost on the defensive end. This Aggies team is very deep throughout their bench and can certainly give better teams a tough time down the stretch of games.

Expand Tweet



The Aggies are averaging just 76.0 PPG on the season and would like to see higher production from their offense. They more than make up for it on the defensive end of the floor, but it was clear during their last loos to Dayton that they need to be productive in scoring the ball in order to keep up with better teams.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV Rebels will be looking to improve upon another winning season from their 21-13 mark a year ago and fourth-place finish in the Mountain West. While the departure of five key seniors may have hurt their experience level, this team remains a strong contender in the conference and can make some noise if they get on a roll. They bounced back nicely after a loss to Memphis with back-to-back double-digit wins over opponents. Now, they'll stand yet another test at home against a scrappy Aggies team.

Expand Tweet



Dedan Thomas Jr. at point guard is the engine that runs this team and he's currently averaging 16.8 PPG and 3.8 APG in addition. Building upon a solid freshman season at the helm, he does a great job of maintaining the pace of this offense while slowing things down when necessary. Jalen Hill is also a name to watch if he's able to remain healthy and using his range to spread the floor from the forward position.

Final New Mexico State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game between two fast-paced teams, but the clear betting edge has to go to UNLV for their home-court advantage and experience throughout their lineup. They're poised to return to the Big Dance once again this year and this game should serve as a reminder to who the better team is come tournament time.

I think the size and skill of the UNLV front court will be too much to handle for New Mexico State. With Thomas Jr. dictating the offense, his size should allow him to find the passing lanes and success scoring the ball inside. For our final prediction, let's roll with UNLV to cover the spread and win this game at home.

Final New Mexico State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV -10.5 (-110)