Arizona State and New Mexico haven't had the most challenging schedules so far this season, which makes this game even more intriguing as we try to see what kind of teams they are. New Mexico does have a ranked win earlier in the year, but they gave that one back with a loss to a familiar face for head coach Richard Pitino. Arizona State's lone loss was against a ranked team, but their wins haven't all been as convincing as Bobby Hurley may like. Arizona State and New Mexico last played in a home-and-home in 2010 and 2011, which New Mexico swept. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Arizona State prediction and pick.

New Mexico started the year with a close win over Nicholls State, winning by just seven as 18-point favorites. However, they followed that with a convincing eight-point win as underdogs over a ranked UCLA. Their lone season loss came at Madison Square Garden, which they entered as seven-point favorites but lost by 14 to St. John's. The loss wasn't surprising and was one Richard Pitino could've avoided, as he should've known his father Rick would throw everything at him to get the bragging rights. They bounced back as 20+ point favorites against Grambling and Texas Southern in their following two wins.

Arizona State's only loss was respectable, as it came against Gonzaga as 21.5-point underdogs. When considering the spread, you must credit Arizona State for keeping the game so close, losing by just eight points. The Sun Devils haven't had as challenging of a schedule since that night, and their recent four-point win as 16.5-point favorites against Cal Poly was a bit concerning.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has been having trouble stopping inferior opponents on defense, including Cal Poly, in their last game when they allowed them to score 89 points. They sit 173rd in the nation with 73.5 points allowed per game. With their schedule other than the Gonzaga game, you'd expect those numbers to be a bit better. New Mexico has been highly effective on offense, primarily due to their rapid style of play more than efficiency. They shoot 46.8% from the field but rank 37th with 85.5 points per game.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State already has two outright wins as underdogs this season after taking down Santa Clara 81-74 as 5.5-point underdogs and Grand Canyon 87-76 as 5.5-point underdogs. They're doing it with elite offense, as they've bounced back after their 55-point offense in the first game to record 80+ points in five consecutive games.

Final New Mexico-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

New Mexico has had some problems defensively in matchups with better opponents, which means you shouldn't look too far into their past two games as significant favorites. Arizona State and New Mexico will look to push the pace offensively, and we could see plenty of points in this matchup. Both teams have their issues defensively, and their offenses have chances to exploit the other teams' weaknesses. We need each team to score 80 points in this game, which both teams have been doing consistently.

Final New Mexico-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Over 159.5 (-110)