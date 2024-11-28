ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with New Mexico-Hawaii predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-Hawaii.

The big day of college football has its showcase games on ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox. Then there's this game which will be a lot harder to watch on mainstream television outlets. Yet, while this game might be hard to find on TV or streaming services, it's an especially important game for one of the two teams involved.

This long 2024 college football season began on Saturday, August 24. New Mexico began its season that day on a hot and sunny summer afternoon in Albuquerque against Montana State. The Lobos were 13.5-point underdogs in that game, and they easily covered the spread, but whereas bettors did not have to sweat this game relative to the spread if they had a UNM ticket, any moneyline bettors were sweating bullets down the stretch. New Mexico blew a 17-point lead and completely collapsed down the stretch. A dropped pass on 3rd and 5 — which, if caught, would have effectively ended the game and sealed a win — caused New Mexico to have to punt the ball back to Montana State, which drove the length of the field and won in the final seconds. That loss in late August seemed to suggest that New Mexico was not going to make a bowl game this season under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Through the first nine games of this season, nothing had really changed. If anything, the odds of UNM making a bowl game got worse, not better, after that August defeat. New Mexico stumbled to a 3-6 record with its defense getting absolutely shredded. Mendenhall could have watched the season spiral out of control.

Instead, he managed to do something about it.

New Mexico won at San Diego State and then pulled a shocking upset — as an underdog of more than two touchdowns — of a Washington State team which had just one loss on the season at the time. Suddenly, New Mexico is now 5-6 and has a chance to earn a bowl bid with a win in Hawaii against the 4-7 Rainbow Warriors.

Curt Cignetti of Indiana is going to be the 2024 National Coach of the Year in FBS college football, but if Mendenhall can get New Mexico to a bowl game, it would certainly rate as one of the best coaching performances we have seen anywhere in the United States this season. Now we get to see if the Lobos can finish the job on the island.

New Mexico-Hawaii Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. New Mexico won, 42-21.

Overall Series: Hawaii leads the all-time series, 16-11.

Here are the New Mexico-Hawaii College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Hawaii Odds

New Mexico: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -142

Hawaii: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 61.5 (-106)

Under: 61.5 (-114)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Hawaii

Time: 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum Sports/local cable

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lobos have played well and hard to get to this point over the past few weeks. Crucially, they had last weekend off to rest and regroup before the long flight to Hawaii. That week off might give New Mexico the extra edge it needs to win this game.

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rainbow Warriors gave Boise State — the best team in the Mountain West — a really tough battle at home. If they play as well in this game as they did versus Boise, they should win.

Final New Mexico-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

The lean is to New Mexico, but trusting a 5-6 team in a road game against a 4-7 team is not smart. You should stay away from this one.

Final New Mexico-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -2.5