The New Orleans Saints reportedly released former 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Abram was second on the depth chart for the Saints at the strong safety position, only behind Jordan Howden. Given that Justin Simmons signed with the Atlanta Falcons after visiting the Saints, it seemed necessary to find a running mate for safety Tyrann Mathieu. After finishing the 2023 season with New Orleans, he felt like someone to keep. However, this is a rerun of what happened that year. The Saints cut Abram before Week 1 of the 2023 season and wound up signing him later on in the year.

Will Johnathan Abram be back with the Saints?

Abram was a mainstay for the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-22. During his time with the Raiders, he had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 12 pass deflections. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus. Even with being one of the top guys, the Raiders weren't planning on keeping Abram past the 2022 season. He bounced from the Raiders, to the Green Bay Packers and finally ended up with the Seattle Seahawks.

He signed a one-year contract with the Saints in 2023 before being cut by Week 1. The Saints wanted him on the practice squad and it paid off. They lost two secondary starters and Abram was elevated from the squad. He ended up playing nine games and starting in three. Considering that Abram was second on the depth chart, there could be a variety of reasons for the move.

How the Saints could use Johnathan Abram?

Young players like Jordan Howden and rookie Lawrence Johnson could use Abram's experience. A Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 77.9 may not be outstanding, but it shows remarkable consistency. In 2021, he had 116 combined tackles and five tackles for loss. While that number dropped to 26 combined tackles, he was only with the Saints for nine games. When Abram plays in a consistent role, every team knows what they're getting. A quick and reactive safety who can get to the right spot.

Even though Howden is above Abram on the depth chart, the former Raider can still have that veteran presence. That, combined with veterans like Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore can make the Saints secondary lethal in the coming years. The Saints are wanting Abram back on the practice squad, but other teams might find interest in the former Mississippi State Bulldog.