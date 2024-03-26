Arrrr! It's official: the next Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot.
ComicBook.com reports that Disney is planning a total reboot of the popular franchise, including new ideas and original new characters.
Lots of discussion has taken place on what direction to sail the movie franchise. Reportedly, Margot Robbie could have had a lead role. Plus, bringing Jonny Depp's Jack Sparrow back into the mix hasn't been out of the question.
PEOPLE reports that Bruckheimer told TheWrap about Robbie's involvement in the works a while back.
“We developed two scripts at once, and the Margot Robbie script was a little further away, but we'll get that made down the line too and focus on more of an ensemble Pirates movie at this point,” he said.
At this point, though, it seems like Pirates is starting fresh.
What could the new Pirates of the Caribbean look like?
Without Robie or Depp, it will be interesting.
An actor like Jacob Elordi could be a good choice for a lead, or Sydney Sweeney. These two popular stars could give the franchise the reboot it deserves. Of course, as far as we know, there's no discussion of them having any part of it. But still…
Also, they could take the films into more modern times. Maybe a post-Jack Sparrow era? A look at what happened after he was long gone. Or possibly a prequel with a young Sparrow could be great, too.
That said, if Disney is looking to start fresh with new characters, we won't likely hear the name ‘Sparrow' in the new films. But a cameo (or two) wouldn't hurt.
When will the new Pirates arrive?
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shed some light on the future of the movies. He was asked whether there would be a new Top Gun or Pirates of the Caribbean.
Bruckheimer said, “It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know.”
He added, “You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.”
Of course, he's referencing Tom Cruise as the key actor in the Top Gun series, who is busy all the time.
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise
The franchise started with a cast of Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Kiera Knightley in the first three films. It all began with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl. It was then filled by Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).
Bloom and Knightley exited the films after At World's End. New characters came along, including roles played by Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, and others.
The franchise has earned more than $4.5 billion worldwide, according to The Numbers.
A ride at the Disney theme park of the same name inspired the films. ScreenRant states, “The original villainous crew from Curse of the Black Pearl all turned out to be skeletons that were cursed, and that was something that was taken directly from the ride. Many of the characters on the ride are skeletons in the early stages before the live pirates appear.”
We'll all be anxiously waiting to see what this new Pirates of the Caribbean reboot looks like. It'll be h-arrrrrd to wait.