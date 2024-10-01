A fresh slate of titles are coming to Apple TV+ in October 2024 (sign up for a free trial!). The return are the Harrison Ford-led Shrinking and the premiere of The Last of the Sea Women headline the list of new titles.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in October 2024

Below is the full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in October 2024.

October 2

Midnight Family (Season 1, Episode 3)

Slow Horses (Season 4, Episode 5)

Where's Wanda? (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

The new Apple TV+ project is the streaming service's first German-language series. It follows a set of parents whose child goes missing.

After the police are no help, they take matters into their own hands. With the help of their son, they go undercover to find out where their daughter is.

October 4

Curses (Season 2)

Le Maison (Season 1, Episode 3)

October 9

Midnight Family (Season 1, Episode 4)

Slow Horses (Season 4, Episode 6)

Where's Wanda? (Season 1, Episode 3)

October 11

Disclaimer (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

Le Maison (Season 1, Episode 4)

The Last of the Sea Women

Disclaimer is a new seven-episode thriller series that will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 11. It follows an acclaimed journalist (Cate Blanchett) who discovers she is a character in a novel that unveils one of her secrets.

Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Lesley Manville also star in Disclaimer. Alfonso Cuadrón wrote and directed all seven episodes, which are an adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name.

The Last Women of the Sea is a new documentary directed by Sue Kim. It follows the Haenyeo, a community of women in Jeju, South Korea, that is dwindling.

The documentary held its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2024. It received the NETPAC Prize at the festival.

October 16

Midnight Family (Season 1, Episode 5)

Shrinking (Season 2, Episodes 1-2)

Where's Wanda? (Season 1, Episode 4)

The second season of Shrinking, starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, will premiere on Apple TV+ in October 2024. The first season was acclaimed, earning two Emmy nominations.

It follows a grieving therapist (Segal) who becomes more involved with his patients' lives. Ford plays one of his co-workers, Dr. Paul Rhoades, who has Parkinson's disease.

Shrinking Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes being available on Wednesday, October 16. New episodes will air every Wednesday through December 25.

October 18

Disclaimer (Season 1, Episode 3)

Le Maison (Season 1, Episode 5)

October 23

Midnight Family (Season 1, Episode 6)

Shrinking (Season 2, Episode 3)

Where's Wanda? (Season 1, Episode 5)

October 25

Before (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

Disclaimer (Season 1, Episode 4)

Le Maison (Season 1, Episode 6)

Before is a new thriller series created by Sarah Thorp. It follows a recently-widowed psychologist, played by Billy Crystal, who meets a new client he has ties to. Crystal also serves as an executive producer of the series.

Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh, and Sakina Jaffrey also star in the series with Crystal. Throp created the series and wrote several episodes, including the pilot.

October 30

Midnight Family (Season 1, Episode 7)

Shrinking (Season 2, Episode 3)

Tú También lo Harías (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

Where's Wanda? (Season 1, Episode 6)

