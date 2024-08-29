Apple TV+ continues its streak of high-quality releases, offering a diverse lineup for September 2024. From gripping spy thrillers to intense family dramas and a star-studded action comedy, this month promises something for everyone. Apple TV+ consistently delivers engaging content (sign up for a free trial!) that captivates audiences and garners award-season buzz. As the platform unveils its September slate, viewers can expect nothing less than top-tier entertainment.

Thrills, Fashion, and High-Stakes Comedy

September kicks off with the much-anticipated return of Slow Horses on September 4. This darkly humorous spy thriller, starring Gary Oldman, plunges viewers back into the chaotic world of Slough House, MI5's least glamorous department. Season four, adapted from Mick Herron's acclaimed novel Spook Street” opens with a bombing that threatens to unravel buried secrets, forcing the team into action. With its sharp wit and thrilling plot, Slow Horses remains a must-watch for fans of the genre.

On September 20, fashion lovers get a treat with La Maison, a 10-episode French-language drama set in a Parisian high-fashion atelier. The series dives deep into the world of haute couture, following the power struggles and scandals of two rival families. When a viral video scandal rocks the prestigious Maison LEDU, the fashion house must reinvent itself or risk collapse. La Maison offers a compelling look at the intersection of luxury, legacy, and ambition.

Rounding out the month on September 27, Apple TV+ delivers Wolfs, an action-comedy film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Directed by Jon Watts, this film sees Clooney and Pitt as rival fixers who must team up to clean up a prominent New York DA’s mess. But as the job spirals out of control, their chemistry and comedic timing keep the film lively and engaging. With its blend of humor and action, Wolfs is set to be a crowd-pleaser.

Full September 2024 Lineup

September 4:

Slow Horses (Season 4)

September 20:

La Maison (Family Drama Series)

September 25:

Midnight Family (Season 1)

September 27:

Wolfs (Action Comedy Film)

Apple TV+ continues to cement its place as a premier streaming platform with its diverse and high-quality offerings. September 2024 is no exception, packed with shows and movies that will entertain and enthrall audiences across the globe.

Sign up for a free trial of Apple TV+.