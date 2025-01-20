A new month means a new wave of titles coming to Disney+ in February 2025.

The first highlight of the month is the final eight episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will premiere on Disney+ on January 29, 2025. It serves as an origin story for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Peter Parker/Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland in the movies.

However, the series will mostly feature new actors. Hudson Thames stars as Peter Parker in the series, with Colman Domingo also starring as Norman Osborne. Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU, will return to voice the character in the series.

Pixar's first animated series

Pixar's first-ever animated series, Win or Lose, will be coming to Disney+ in February 2025. It follows a co-ed softball team in the lead-up to their championship game. Each episode will show the week leading up to the game from a different character's perspective.

The cast is star-studded. Will Forte will lead the cast as Coach Dan, the coach of the Pickles. Izaac Wang, Ian Chen, Jo Firestone, and Lil Rel Howery will also star in it.

Win or Lose will consist of eight episodes. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on Disney+.

More Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The first season of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will continue in February on Disney+. Several new episodes will make their way onto the streaming service, with the season finale taking place on Friday, February 28. 12 new episodes will come to Disney+ on February 28 in time for the finale.

Janice LeAnn Brown stars in the reboot as Billie, a young wizard. Wizards of Waverly Place stars Selena Gomez, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jake T. Austin have all been guest stars on the reboot.

David Henrie, who played Justin Russo in the original Waverly Place series, stars in the reboot. He is the husband of Gianda, played by Mimi Gianopulos.

Everything coming to Disney+ in February 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in February 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, February 5

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1)

My Best Friend's An Animal (Season 1)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 1, Episodes 3-5)

Friday, February 7

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

Monday, February 10

Cheerleader Generation (Season 1)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

Wednesday, February 12

Pupstruction (Season 2)

Harlem Ice (Series premiere; all episodes streaming)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 1, Episodes 6-8)

Thursday, February 13

Shuffle of Love: A Descendents Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Buden of Black Genius)* (available through February 22)

Monday, February 17

Adam Eats the 80s (Season 1)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Wednesday, February 19

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3)

Win or Lose (Two-episode premiere)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 1, Episodes 9-10)

Friday, February 21

Theme Song Takeover (Season 3)

Saturday, February 22

Fur Babies (Season 1)

Monday, February 24

Find My Country House (Season 1)

Kim of Queens (Season 1)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (Season 1)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakers (Season 1)

Wednesday, February 26

Win or Lose (New episodes)

Friday, February 28