It sounds like playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man translates to Tom Holland‘s real life.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Holland revealed he stopped a fight at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles, California. The fight had nothing to do with him, but he still stepped in to stop it from escalating.

“They're like going at it, right behind me,” Holland recalled.

He then grabbed one of the men and got them out of the fight. The person recognized Holland, and his tune changed as he deescalated.

“I can see that he's recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I'm really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,” Holland said with a laugh. “So, yeah, I go to the supermarket.”

Tom Holland's career as Spider-Man

Since 2016, Holland has been the MCU's Spider-Man. He was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War, serving a small part in the story.

He is recruited by Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to fight Captain America's (Chris Evans) team. Spider-Man joins him and goes up against some of Marvel's heavy hitters.

This was only his introduction, though. Holland would receive his first solo movie the following year titled Spider-Man: Homecoming. His first adventure also starred Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, and Downey.

Holland has then led two more solo outings, Far from Home and No Way Home. Both of his next two Spider-Man Marvel movies grossed over $1 billion worldwide at the box office.

After becoming Spider-Man, Holland's career has blossomed. He has starred in A Monster Calls, The Lost City of Z, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, and Chaos Walking since landing his signature role.

Additionally, he led Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg for Sony. The movie was a live-action adaptation of the PlayStation video game series of the same name.

In 2023, Holland led his first TV series. The Crowded Room premiered on June 9, 2023, and also starred Amanda Seyfried. It follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City. Throughout the episodes, he is interviewed by interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), who uncovers his background.

He also returned to the stage in 2024 in a production of Romeo & Juliet. The production began on West End in London, England, at the Duke of York's Theatre. It will soon transfer to Broadway in New York City.