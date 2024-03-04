Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is making a blockbuster addition to its Season 4 cast: Kumail Nanjiani.
Variety is reporting that Nanjiani has been cast in a “recurring” role in the forthcoming Only Murders in the Building Season 4. A source added that his character will be “integral” to the investigation.
That means Nanjiani joins the likes of Meryl Streep, who's returning from Season 3, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon.
Kumail Nanjiani first gained notoriety for his role in the HBO comedy, Silicon Valley. He starred in the series from 2014-19. In 2017, he co-wrote The Big Sick with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, and landed himself an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone.
Some of Nanjiani's other notable credits include Hot Tub Machine 2, Goosebumps, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Men in Black: International, and The Lovebirds.
In 2021, he starred in the MCU's Eternals as Kingo. He has yet to return to the franchise since. Nanjiani has also starred in Migration and will star in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building is a popular Hulu series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The comedy series follows a trio of true crime podcast-obsessed friends who investigate real murders. Martin is joined by Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the series as well.
Each season introduces a new ensemble. Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne, Paul Rudd, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, and Nathan Lane are a few of the big names who have appeared in the Hulu series.