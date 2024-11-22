This weekend, November 22-24, 2024, Hulu brings several movies to the streaming service ahead of Thanksgiving (sign up for a free trial!).

Some of the highlights include the recently released The Good Half, starring Nick Jonas. An older boxing movie directed by acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal will also hit the streaming service.

Southpaw is a boxing movie starring Gyllenhaal, who plays Billy “The Great” Hope. Billy tries to get his life and career back on track after losing his wife. He also has to try and repair his relationship with his young daughter, who was taken by child protective services. Fuqua directed it based on a script from Kurt Sutter.

Unfortunately, it was not a big hit. Southpaw grossed $91 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. The Weinstein Company handled the movie's distribution.

Nick Jonas in The Good Half

The Good Half is a new drama starring Jonas, David Arquette, Brittany Snow, and Elisabeth Shue. Jonas plays Renn Wheeland, a young man who returns home for his mom's funeral. While there, he has to deal with his past while also working through his grief.

It premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Utopia acquired the distribution rights to the movie and subsequently released it in theaters on July 23, 2024.

Comedies galore

The upcoming Jim Gaffigan comedy special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu on Friday, November 22. The streaming service is billing it as their “first” comedy special.

Its description says he “provides the skinny on everything from appetite suppressants to raising teenagers in Hulu's very first comedy special.”

Additionally, Sausage Party is coming to Hulu this weekend as well on Saturday, November 26. The raunchy 2016 animated movie was directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and based on a story from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jonah Hill.

The cast is star-studded and includes Rogen and Hill. Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and Paul Rudd also star in it.

Sausage Party was a box office hit. It grossed $140 million on a $19 million budget during its theatrical run. A sequel series, Foodtopia, was released on Prime Video on July 11, 2024.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (November 22-24, 2024)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (November 22-24, 2024), separated by day.

November 22

Bia and Victor (Season 1)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Firebrand

The Good Half

November 23

Sausage Party

November 24

Southpaw

