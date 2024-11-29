During the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-December 1, 2024), Netflix has several new originals coming to the streaming service.

Additionally, with the month changing, several new titles will be coming on December 1 as well, such as the Best Picture-nominated Zero Dark Thirty is coming to Netflix this weekend on December 1.

Comedies galore

On December 1, several comedies are coming to the streaming service. First is the classic Eddie Murphy movie Daddy Day Care. It follows two fathers who start a daycare after losing their jobs.

Daddy Day Care launched a franchise — two sequels were released. However, they both featured new casts. Cuba Gooding Jr., Danny Trejo, and Reno Wilson led the following installments.

We’re the Millers is also coming to Netflix. The comedy stars Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, a drug dealer who convinces his neighbor to act as his family for a job. Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts also star in it.

The movie was a big hit. We're the Millers grossed almost $270 million on a $37 million budget during its box office run. It was released on August 7, 2013, by Warner Bros.

A Best Picture nominee

Another marquee title coming to Netflix is Zero Dark Thirty. The thriller was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal.

Zero Dark Thirty depicts the hunt for Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. Jessica Chastain leads the ensemble as a fictional CIA analyst. Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong, James Gandolfini, Kyle Chander, and Chris Pratt also star in it.

After making $132 million on a $40 million budget, Zero Dark Thirty became a major awards contender. It received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Chastain also received a Best Actress nomination.

The movie's lone win came for Best Sound Editing. Its other nominations came for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Midway flies onto Netflix

Midway, a 2019 war movie, will also hit Netflix on December 1. It follows the first months of the Pacific Theater of World War II from the Pearl Harbor attack.

Ed Skrein leads a star-studded cast. Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson also star in it.

Unfortunately, Midway was not a box office hit, grossing $127 million on a $100 million budget. Luckily, those who missed it in theaters can now see it from the comfort of their home.

Everything coming to Netflix this weekend (November 29-December 1, 2024)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Netflix this weekend. They are separated by day.

November 29

Senna

The Snow Sister

The Trunk

The Later Daters

December 1