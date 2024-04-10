It's a new month along with new shows and films coming to your favorite streaming platform, Netflix. This weekend, we have a daily dose of cool new shows to watch, including The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, Parasyte: The Grey, and a whole new season of Spirit Rangers: Season 3 for the kids the week after. Welcome to our weekly list, and here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series to watch on Netflix this weekend.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend (April 5-7)
April 5
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos.
- Parasyte: The Grey – When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.
- Scoop – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew's infamous interview.
What's Coming This Week (April 8-11, 2024)
April 8
- Spirit Rangers: Season 3 – The Spirit Rangers face an epic fight to protect the park and the nearby ocean when the Trickster Trio unleashes a stream of toxic goo from an oil pipe.
April 9
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.
April 10
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect – An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy, and death.
- The Hijacking of Flight 601 – After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.
- What Jennifer Did – When Jennifer Pan calls 911 to report that her parents have been shot, she becomes the primary focus of a captivating criminal case.
April 11
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.
- The Bricklayer – Steve Vail, a seasoned ex-CIA operative, is drawn back into the shadows to confront a formidable extortionist threatening the agency's very existence.
- Heartbreak High: Season 2 – A hidden sex map rocks Hartley High as the students' sexcapades are publicly exposed. Caught as the culprit, Amerie becomes an instant social pariah.
- Meekah: Season 2 – Meekah and her best friend Blippi have exciting and educational adventures together as they explore the wonders of science and nature.
- Midsummer Night – Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.
And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend and the week beyond. Which ones are you looking forward to the most? Didn't see anything to like? You can also check out our monthly roundup of what's new to Netflix this month of April 2024.
