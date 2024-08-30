Netflix is gearing up for an exciting weekend as summer gives way to fall, Netflixlife reports. The streaming giant is launching a range of new content, starting with the highly anticipated horror thriller, The Deliverance. Directed by Lee Daniels, this supernatural film features a star-studded cast including Andra Day, Glenn Close, and Mo'Nique. The movie delves into a family's terrifying encounters with demonic forces in their new home, making it an ideal pick for those craving a spine-chilling experience.

In addition to horror, Netflix introduces Breathless, a Spanish medical drama that promises both intense medical situations and steamy romantic subplots. Created by the team behind Elite, this series takes place in a bustling hospital and explores the complexities of healthcare and high-profile patients. With eight episodes of drama and intrigue, Breathless is sure to become a favorite for binge-watchers.

Mythology, Mystery, and More

For viewers seeking a lighter, yet equally engaging option, KAOS is a new Greek mythology-based dark comedy series featuring Jeff Goldblum. This show offers a contemporary twist on classic myths, combining humor with fantasy in a unique way.

As August comes to a close, Netflix also brings several other fresh releases to its platform, adding variety to its offerings.

This Weekend's New Releases:

  • The Deliverance NETFLIX FILM: A supernatural thriller directed by Lee Daniels, starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, and Mo'Nique.
  • Breathless (ES) NETFLIX SERIES: A Spanish medical drama exploring the lives of hospital staff, created by the team behind Elite.
  • KAOS NETFLIX SERIES: A dark comedy reimagining Greek mythology, featuring Jeff Goldblum.
  • A-List to Playlist (KR) NETFLIX SERIES: A Korean series delving into the world of celebrity and music.
  • (Un)lucky Sisters (AR) NETFLIX FILM: An Argentinian film focused on family dynamics and chance.

With such a diverse array of new content, this weekend offers something for everyone on Netflix.