We’re on the week before the week of Christmas, and if you’re not feeling jolly yet, not feeling White Christmas yet, or not yet feeling all too jolly in what is the most wonderful time of the year, then we’re here to help you get into the festive spirit. Here are the shows that are new to Netflix this weekend of December 16-18, 2022.

Our usual disclaimer: We can only vouch for the information below as accurate as of 11:30 PM, Eastern, December 15, 2022. Anything Netflix decides to add past that time might not reflect in our reporting below.

What’s New to Netflix this Weekend (December 16-18, 2022)

December 16

A Storm for Christmas– A group of travellers get stuck as a great snow storm traps everyone in the airport, making them all forced to spend Christmas with each other.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths– An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with his past and his Mexican identity in this very emotional, very intimate, psychedelic, and delicate black comedy drama.

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home – A financially struggling teen finds himself in the world of luxury after a prestigious scholarship sends him to an exclusive school for the one percent, in Netflix’s first Nigerian Young Adult show.

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job– Ten Gen Z contestants go on their dream vacation. But for a shot at staying in a luxury villa – and to win €100,000 – they have to work real jobs in this Italian reality TV show.



The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 17 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming to Netflix this Saturday.

December 18

Side Effects

And that’s it for all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend! Which ones are your favorites? While this weekend’s offerings aren’t as meaty as last’ weeks, remember, you can also check out our article on the New Shows of December 2022 to check out what else you can watch on Netflix this weekend. Have fun watching!